He Distributed His Intimate Chat With His Ex On Her Wedding Day Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

There are cases of people taking revenge in the ugliest possible way. Breaking up is not always easy, especially when you realise that you were dumped by a gold-digger!

This is what happened in Anik's life when he was dumped on a fine morning by his 8 month-old girlfriend.

The girl named Samia texted Anik on a morning and said that she wished to end the relationship. Anik tried to make her understand to work on the relationship, but looked like Samia was clear on ending the relationship.

Anik was even more hurt when Samia's friends revealed to him that she was getting married to an NRI who was well-settled and that she was getting married to him the next month.

It took a split second for Anik to mess up her life as he decided to share the intimate chat that he had with her and expose her by sharing their chat with her relatives.

He arrived at the wedding and even enjoyed the food and took a selfie at her wedding. After posing for pictures he walked around in the wedding hall and distributed the pamphlets that had intimate detailed chat that he had with her when they were in a relationship.

He walked out like a boss and even on this day thinks about the events of that day and it gives him immense pleasure.

What do you think would have happened to Samia and her newly married husband? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

