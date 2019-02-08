ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    He Distributed His Intimate Chat With His Ex On Her Wedding Day

    By

    There are cases of people taking revenge in the ugliest possible way. Breaking up is not always easy, especially when you realise that you were dumped by a gold-digger!

    A Perfect Revenge For An Ex

    This is what happened in Anik's life when he was dumped on a fine morning by his 8 month-old girlfriend.

    via GIPHY

    The girl named Samia texted Anik on a morning and said that she wished to end the relationship. Anik tried to make her understand to work on the relationship, but looked like Samia was clear on ending the relationship.

    via GIPHY

    Anik was even more hurt when Samia's friends revealed to him that she was getting married to an NRI who was well-settled and that she was getting married to him the next month.

    via GIPHY

    It took a split second for Anik to mess up her life as he decided to share the intimate chat that he had with her and expose her by sharing their chat with her relatives.

    He arrived at the wedding and even enjoyed the food and took a selfie at her wedding. After posing for pictures he walked around in the wedding hall and distributed the pamphlets that had intimate detailed chat that he had with her when they were in a relationship.

    via GIPHY

    He walked out like a boss and even on this day thinks about the events of that day and it gives him immense pleasure.

    What do you think would have happened to Samia and her newly married husband? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    via GIPHY

    Read more about: viral stories viral news
    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue