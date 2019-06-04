ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Have You Got These Annoying Good Morning Messages?

    By Nia

    Mornings can be great unless and until they are ruined by some of the most annoying 'Good morning messages'!

    Do you know that 1 in 3 smartphones in India run out of space and this is because of the outpour of greetings like Good Morning, Have A Great Day, God Bless You to even Happy Weekends text or picture messages?

    Good Morning Messages

    It is no hidden fact that most of these messages are often sent to us by our family members. And the worst being in different WhatsApp groups that these annoying family members are in.

    So, if you are a member of many family groups with elders giving gyaan, then there is no escaping from these morning messages.

    If people assume that Good Morning messages will help you to spur you into action and even motivate you to take on the world, then they are in an illusion as none of these messages tend to influence or even change your mindset, especially on a Monday morning!

    Go through these messages which will only make you feel grumpy and wonder what did the creator of these texts think before creating these messages!

    Array

    Message 1

    Feel the freshness and gentle touch of the morning sunrise. Good morning!

    Okay, wonder what the creator of this text wanted to convey! How can sunrise be gentle, especially when you wish to coil and sleep some more!

    Array

    Message 2

    It is good to dream big, but your dreams will never see the light of the day if you sleep too big. Good morning!

    Who doesn't love to sleep in early mornings? This piece of gyaan must be from a person who never wished to see others sleep for long!

    Array

    Message 3

    To become great, you need to do great things - one of it is to wake up early in the morning. Good morning!

    We would rather sleep longer than read such an over-rated messages!

    Array

    Message 4

    Wake up and face life's challenges head-on. Else life will become quite a challenge. Good morning!

    We only wish the creator of this text realised that our lives are already a big challenge and these texts are mere reminders of it!

    Array

    Message 5

    Being hopeful of miracles often leads you to disasters. However, being miraculous in every moment leads you to a blissful life. Good morning!

    Guess this text would take a long time for the reader to understand the meaning behind it.

    In short, the senders of these morning messages should be stopped as they do not help any reader in any way and instead all it does is take the extra storage space in the phone!

    More INSYNC News

    Read more about: messages insync
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue