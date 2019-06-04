Have You Got These Annoying Good Morning Messages? Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Mornings can be great unless and until they are ruined by some of the most annoying 'Good morning messages'!

Do you know that 1 in 3 smartphones in India run out of space and this is because of the outpour of greetings like Good Morning, Have A Great Day, God Bless You to even Happy Weekends text or picture messages?

It is no hidden fact that most of these messages are often sent to us by our family members. And the worst being in different WhatsApp groups that these annoying family members are in.

So, if you are a member of many family groups with elders giving gyaan, then there is no escaping from these morning messages.

If people assume that Good Morning messages will help you to spur you into action and even motivate you to take on the world, then they are in an illusion as none of these messages tend to influence or even change your mindset, especially on a Monday morning!

Go through these messages which will only make you feel grumpy and wonder what did the creator of these texts think before creating these messages!

Message 1 Feel the freshness and gentle touch of the morning sunrise. Good morning! Okay, wonder what the creator of this text wanted to convey! How can sunrise be gentle, especially when you wish to coil and sleep some more! Message 2 It is good to dream big, but your dreams will never see the light of the day if you sleep too big. Good morning! Who doesn't love to sleep in early mornings? This piece of gyaan must be from a person who never wished to see others sleep for long! Message 3 To become great, you need to do great things - one of it is to wake up early in the morning. Good morning! We would rather sleep longer than read such an over-rated messages! Message 4 Wake up and face life's challenges head-on. Else life will become quite a challenge. Good morning! We only wish the creator of this text realised that our lives are already a big challenge and these texts are mere reminders of it! Message 5 Being hopeful of miracles often leads you to disasters. However, being miraculous in every moment leads you to a blissful life. Good morning! Guess this text would take a long time for the reader to understand the meaning behind it. In short, the senders of these morning messages should be stopped as they do not help any reader in any way and instead all it does is take the extra storage space in the phone!