A Journalist Stood In Middle Of The Flooded River To Report

    By

    As they say, work is worship. Work adds meaning to life. It also brings physical and mental wellness which is important for your overall well-being.

    Here is the case of a young journalist who proves that when it is about work, no hurdle can stop you.

    Journalist Stood In Middle Of Flooded River

    The video of this journalist who hails from Pakistan is going viral on social media for all the good reasons.

    In the video it is seen that the Pakistani journalist stands in the middle of a flooded river and reports the floods. The netizens are applauding the man's dedication to work.

    The video went viral after a journalist named Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) posted it on the social media site Twitter.

    The video is a 21-second clip of the journalist standing in the flooded river.

    Check out the original video in the tweet.

    Here are some reactions from the netizens who are applauding the journalist for his dedication and commitment to work.

    What is your take on this story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
