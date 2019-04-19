A Journalist Stood In Middle Of The Flooded River To Report Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Here is the case of a young journalist who proves that when it is about work, no hurdle can stop you.

The video of this journalist who hails from Pakistan is going viral on social media for all the good reasons.

In the video it is seen that the Pakistani journalist stands in the middle of a flooded river and reports the floods. The netizens are applauding the man's dedication to work.

The video went viral after a journalist named Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) posted it on the social media site Twitter.

The video is a 21-second clip of the journalist standing in the flooded river.

Check out the original video in the tweet.

Here are some reactions from the netizens who are applauding the journalist for his dedication and commitment to work.

Producer: Bring me a news story that no other channel has.

Reporter: pic.twitter.com/cOLxx6Uvas — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 16, 2019

Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting 👆 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 16, 2019

He deserves an award for adventure reporting. New level of journalism.😃😃😃 — विजयनगरी नरेश (@Fzxg6VmDqQTR0GR) April 17, 2019

