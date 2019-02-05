This Giant Fish Washed Up Dead In Japan Raised Fears Of Earthquake Or Tsunami

Citizens of Japan are fearing a devastating earthquake or tsunami coming their way. This is because there have been reports of seven giant deep-sea fishes being washed up on its coast in what many see as a doomsday warning.

Here are the details and the beliefs regarding the oarfishes that have been sighted on the shores of the beaches in Japan.

The fear of the belief is much more because the deep-sea fish had been spotted during the previous tsunami.

