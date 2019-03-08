TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Previous Attempts To Solve Ayodhya Dispute Through Mediation
-
- INDvAUS: 3rd ODI, Live Updates
- Yamaha MT-15 Official Teaser Video Released — Get Ready For The Samurai Invasion
- Huawei Nove 4e Key Specifications Revealed Via TENNA Listing
- 3 Stocks Brokers Are Recommending To Buy
- Badla Movie Review
- From Taapsee Pannu To Mouni Roy: Whose Stylish Outfit Inspired You?
- Historical Monuments That Stand As The Witnesses For India’s Epic Love Stories
7 Inspiring Quotes On Women’s Day!
International Women's day is celebrated on 8 March each year. It is a day that celebrates womanhood. While this day is a public holiday in some countries, it is ignored in other countries.
On this International Women's day, we are here to share some of the most inspirational quotes that describe the spirit of women.
Check out the best 7 inspirational quotes that will make you feel inspired on this day.
Quote#2
"Each man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess - it's the queen that protects the king." ~ Unknown
Quote#5
"I am a feminist because I believe in social change, equality and making society and the world a more equal place."~ Chantal Partamian
Quote#6
"Every successful man is backed up by a woman who is always a step at the forefront of him. Salute to the woman of the future." ~ Unknown