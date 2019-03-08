ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    7 Inspiring Quotes On Women’s Day!

    By

    International Women's day is celebrated on 8 March each year. It is a day that celebrates womanhood. While this day is a public holiday in some countries, it is ignored in other countries.

    On this International Women's day, we are here to share some of the most inspirational quotes that describe the spirit of women.

    Women’s Day

    Check out the best 7 inspirational quotes that will make you feel inspired on this day.

    Array

    Quote#1

    "Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world." ~ Hillary Clinton.

    Array

    Quote#2

    "Each man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess - it's the queen that protects the king." ~ Unknown

    Array

    Quote#3

    "When you educate a woman, you set her free." ~ Oprah Winfrey.

    Array

    Quote#4

    "When women put their heads together, powerful things happen." ~ Unknown

    Array

    Quote#5

    "I am a feminist because I believe in social change, equality and making society and the world a more equal place."~ Chantal Partamian

    Array

    Quote#6

    "Every successful man is backed up by a woman who is always a step at the forefront of him. Salute to the woman of the future." ~ Unknown

    Array

    Quote#7

    "A woman is one who walks on her own footsteps rather than following the direction shown by the crowd." ~ Unknown

    Read more about: quotes
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 12:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue