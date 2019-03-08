7 Inspiring Quotes On Women’s Day! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

International Women's day is celebrated on 8 March each year. It is a day that celebrates womanhood. While this day is a public holiday in some countries, it is ignored in other countries.

On this International Women's day, we are here to share some of the most inspirational quotes that describe the spirit of women.

Check out the best 7 inspirational quotes that will make you feel inspired on this day.

Quote#1 "Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world." ~ Hillary Clinton. Quote#2 "Each man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess - it's the queen that protects the king." ~ Unknown Quote#3 "When you educate a woman, you set her free." ~ Oprah Winfrey. Quote#4 "When women put their heads together, powerful things happen." ~ Unknown Quote#5 "I am a feminist because I believe in social change, equality and making society and the world a more equal place."~ Chantal Partamian Quote#6 "Every successful man is backed up by a woman who is always a step at the forefront of him. Salute to the woman of the future." ~ Unknown Quote#7 "A woman is one who walks on her own footsteps rather than following the direction shown by the crowd." ~ Unknown