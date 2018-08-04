Woman Loves Sleeping With Her 16ft Python Pet!

An animal lover has transformed her little London level into confined heaven for her collection of snakes, which includes a 16-foot Burmese python!

This is the story of a 21-year-old Zee, who is studying to be a veterinary nurse, who first saw a snake at six-years of age and has been obsessed about them then on.

When she was 14-years old, she split the cost of her first snake with her younger brother before bringing it home to her mum, who eventually had to live in a mini reptile house!

Presently Zee has over 16 snakes, that includes her lofty 16-foot Burmese python, who loves to crawl around the lobbies to unwind, a boa constrictor, illustrious python and a blood python.

During an interview, she revealed: "I have been chomped incalculable circumstances, relatively consistently. It relies upon the nibble and its seriousness. A bolstering chomp, for instance, liquor is the ideal method for getting a snake off you if they're not giving up, putting their heads submerged."

She believes that snakes are not out to murder you; they aren't out to get you. They complete on and tend to be to a high degree, anxious creatures.

Her biggest snake which is a Burmese python weighs roughly 28 kilograms and takes two individuals to lift her out for practice time.

About her favourite pets diet, Zee's reveals that pythons are fed once a month on extra-large rabbits, roughly three to six kilograms, while the smaller ones are fed on a diet of rodents or chicks.

Sleeping with her 16ft python is something that she finds it to be quite relaxing!

