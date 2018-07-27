Subscribe to Boldsky
Amazing Moment When Guard Breaks Into Dance Moves In A Mall

We all have our share of good and bad days. There are so many things that can cheer us up when we go out and see the world and this video is one such example.

Here is a video that was shot by a woman when she decided to go to a mall as she had her mood swings. A mall security guard was seen dancing in the most pleasant manner and entertaining the mall-goers.

security guard starts dancing in a mall

Check out the video as we will be sharing in more details about the same.

A security officer was spotted dropping some entirely sweet moves at a shopping centre in Santa Clause Maria in the Philippines! Jerrylyn Gumasing had an awful day and chose to go to the shopping centre, where she saw this gentleman dancing his day away.

Everybody, who witnessed the dancing officer who was having a fabulous time alone, was applauding and hollering in support! While he seems to dance innocently with fantastic dance moves, people are seen cheering him up all through the video.

Look at those moves! We are sure his steps will make you groove a bit as well.

What is the best thing that you have seen of late? Let us know in the comment section below.

