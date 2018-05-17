This Scientific Colour Test Will Reveal Your True Personality Traits

Have you ever thought that the colours we choose have a lot to reveal about our personalities and choices?

Well, a psychological test based on colours was performed in 1950 by a renowned psychologist named Dr. Max Luscher.

The test reveals about the subtle and profound way in which the different colours can affect our thoughts, moods and feelings.

In his experiment, he used a basic palette of colours to trick participants into revealing the hidden aspects of their personalities.

According to his belief, each person has his or her own unique colour that is associated and has its own preferences.

Here, in this experiment, all that you need to do is pick any one of the colours and see on how the hidden meaning can reveal your personality trait.

If You Choose #A

If you choose the first colour, you are mostly drawn to neutral colours which are black, grey, or brown. Choosing any of these colours means that you are a person who is pretty apathetic. You tend to feel like you are stuck in a deep hole right now, and you don't even know on how you could get out from the situation. There are times when you seem to be withdrawn or even are depressed. You need to also understand that there are chances that you might suffer from anxiety as well. Currently, since you chose this colour, it reveals that you are feeling unhappy and undervalued. You need to understand that you have to believe in yourself to realise your full potential. On the other hand, others will be very impressed with your resilience and dedication.

If You Choose #B

If you chose this as an option, then you are strongly linked to the colour violet. Choosing this colour means that you can be easily feel enchanted and you are that person who can daydream a lot as well. On the other hand, you are a person who is romantic at heart and you also seem to have a lot of love to give. Unfortunately, on the other hand, you seem to have many unrealistic desires, but this is something that doesn't stop you from dreaming. You are an idealist individual who often escapes into a world of fantasy. This is mainly because you are very imaginative and creative.

If You Choose #C

If you chose this colour, then you are an individual who has a strong affinity for the colour blue. This means that you are a person who is very sensitive and is in touch with your feelings. As a person, you are compassionate, gentle and kind. On the other hand, you tend to follow a spiritual path, and seek happiness and enlightenment. As an individual, you are also believed to be calm, quiet and tend to be passive. On the other hand, you tend to hate confrontation, so if you try to work things out, then things can seem to be quite peaceful for you.

