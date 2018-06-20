Queen Sruthy Sithara Is All Set To Become The Country’s First Transgender IAS Officer

With India turning liberal in many instances, the less privileged people are standing a fair chance of changing their lives. The society has become much more liberal about recognising the talents of transgender people concerning a lot of things, for example, Government jobs and in the sports sector.

Now, these beauties are all set to rule even in the beauty industry as well, as beauty pageants are being held for them.

The contest for the Queen of Dhwayah 2018 was held on June 18th for the transgenders in Kerala, which was the second of its kind.

A contestant named Sruthy Sithara won the title and when she was asked about her plans, she revealed about the initial struggle that she faced while being accepted by the society.

She works as a project assistant at the transgender wing of the Social Justice Department in Thiruvananthapuram and is all determined on making it big one day.

The title she has won has only boosted her spirit in a positive way, where she dreams of working hard for the society and in giving the transgenders the respect and love that they deserve in the nation.

Sruthy Sithara revealed in an interview about her struggling days where she was confused about her identity.

As a kid, she studied at a residential school in Kottayam until class XII, after which she was exposed to the transgender people. She became confident about her identity, and until then she was known as Praveen.

She claims that without the support of her friends and family, she would not have been so confident in her approach towards life. She further revealed how her friends helped her tell about her identity to her father and brother, after which they took no time in accepting her real self.

Struggling with the usual stares, or rejection, or even the suspicion and difficulty to find a place to live in, it only made Sruthy determined and robust in changing the thinking of an ordinary man.

Currently, she is awaiting the results of her civil services preliminary examination. She had appeared for this exam under the guise of Praveen, since transgenders are not eligible to register for the UPSC exams.

Confidence is what defines this beautiful soul, as she adds on that she would appear for the exam again until she clears the paper to become the first transgender IAS officer.

Her motivation, dedication and determination are precious jewels that we need to adore about her and also help and support such people in any way we can.

We wish her good luck from Boldsky and for more such inspirational stories