Nurse Who Died While Treating Nipah Patients Left A Heartfelt Note To Her Husband…

This is the saddest thing that you would read online today. This is the last letter or rather the last words that a dying nurse wrote for her husband.

This is the case of Lini Puthussery, who contracted the deadly virus Nipah while she was treating the infected patients.

She wrote the most emotional note for her husband, as she knew her end was nearing.

Most of the words that she has written in the letter seem to be all about what she had dreamt for her little kids and the secured future she wanted to give to her children along with her partner.

Check out the details of her heartfelt letter to her husband...

"Saji Chetta, I am almost on my way. I don't think I will be able to see you. Sorry. Take care of our children properly. Take them with you to the gulf. They shouldn't be alone like our father. Lots of love..."

This letter was shared by the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan who wrote on his Facebook, "The loss of Lini, who had sacrificed her life for nursing a patient, is a grief for all of us. Lini's sacrifice is incomparable. It is painful that Lini met with this tragedy while she was sincerely doing her duty. We, the people of the state, share the pain and loss of Lini's family, friends and colleagues."

Apparently, she is said to be the 10th victim of the deadly virus that has been infecting people across Kerala. There are various measures being taken to avoid the viral outbreak of this deadly virus that is infecting people around.

With Lini's short note to her husband, it makes us realise that there are those unfulfilled dreams which can be fulfilled to some extent, with a few people helping her family in a way or two.

There have been reports of the Ministry stepping in to help her family, which gives us some relief to know of the same.

On the other hand, it is reported that there is no vaccine that has been developed for the disease yet and there has not been much research done in knowing about the deadly virus. The only best thing that one can do is to ensure that the patients wear face masks and maintain proper hygiene measures.

