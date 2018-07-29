Hawker Puts Up A Monkey Show On The Streets Of India

As kids the first thing that we have seen in our childhood at some point we would have seen a monkey dance performance in a street show or a circus.

However, with time passing by and people strictly following the rules for animal protection, these things have passed down over the years.

Here is a video of a monkey dance happening on the streets of India and the parents of the kid who have clicked the video seem to encourage the kid to get friendly with the monkey, but the kid seems to be scared and throws the monkey on the road as it was scared to go near the monkey.

Though this looks just a day to day stuff, we here to share this video as we think that such scenes of hawkers having road shows and earning money on the roads are way too less now!

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.