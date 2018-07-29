Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Hawker Puts Up A Monkey Show On The Streets Of India

By

As kids the first thing that we have seen in our childhood at some point we would have seen a monkey dance performance in a street show or a circus.

However, with time passing by and people strictly following the rules for animal protection, these things have passed down over the years.

Monkey Dancing On Streets Of India

Here is a video of a monkey dance happening on the streets of India and the parents of the kid who have clicked the video seem to encourage the kid to get friendly with the monkey, but the kid seems to be scared and throws the monkey on the road as it was scared to go near the monkey.

Though this looks just a day to day stuff, we here to share this video as we think that such scenes of hawkers having road shows and earning money on the roads are way too less now!

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 23:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue