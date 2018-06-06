'Chai Pi Lo Friends': Meet Somvati Mahawar The Sensational 'Bhabhi'

Being an Indian, we can bet that most of us love "Chai" and a cup of chai is what some of us need to get started with. But what happens when your favourite cup of chai can get you some fame?

Well, this is what happened to a passionate blogger Somvati Mahawar and she seems to be becoming more popular with her videos of her offering the viewers some chai and her videos have the signature sentence of 'Chai Pi Lo Friends'!

Here, we bring in the details of Somvati Mahawar and her now famous dialogue of 'Chai Pi Lo Friends' and offering people some muskmelons, food and a lot more...

Somvati Mahawar is an Indian woman who seems to be a passionate blogger. She has set the internet on fire by her videos. Though their bio doesn't have much to say about her, she shot to fame with her 15-second video where she's seen politely urging the people to drink chai that has clocked thousands of views on the social media platforms.

Somvati Mahawar is said to have started recording her videos using an app where she was apparently creating and sharing short videos across the social networking sites.

According to sources, Somvati has recorded and shared more than over 400 videos and she has around 9K friends. Apart from this, she is said to even have over 28K followers on her popular account! Can you beat that!

All this by just posting short simple videos!

People over the internet are finding her mannerisms and videos to be immensely funny. There have been more and more videos and memes being created after her video went viral. In some of her videos, the "vlogger" was also seen offering watermelons, mangoes and even paneer!

When you look at any of her videos, we bet you would want to check in some more of her videos, as she is not only offering her friends to drink tea but also offering them food and also dancing apart from showing in her latest saree that she is wearing or updating her followers with. Also, not to forget on how she is feeling blue and visiting her mom too!

Though we are often told not to believe everything that we see online these days, cases like these will make you rethink on your thoughts about getting fame through internet. Just like the dancing uncle, even Somvati is all set to rule the internet.

