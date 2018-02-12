Funny Picture Compilation Of Indian Cricketers

It’s All About Having Fun!

When these cricketers are not on the field, they are seen chilling this way. The way Harbhajan Singh

and Suresh Raina are trying to imitate the famous Titanic posture went viral when it was released.

Ishant Sharma And Irfan Pathan

This picture clicked at the wrong moment can make one go crazy about the bizarre moments of boys on the field! But it was actually a picture of Irfan helping Ishant get into the right posture for their practice!

When Ishant Decided To Hug The Ground!

Though this is a picture of Ishant falling on the ground, his expression makes us wonder what was going on his mind while he lay like that on the floor!

Ashish Nehra's Epic Moment!

This particular picture of Ashish Nehra while playing the ODI was used as a meme during the IPL auction time. His epic reaction after taking the wicket can make you move on to the next picture!

When Yuvi Decided Being Naughty!

This lively picture of Yuvraj Singh during a match practice shows the lively side of the cricketer. One can just smile looking at this funny picture of his and Dhoni who is seen in the background seems to also enjoy the light moment...

When Dhoni Decided Who Is The Boss!

This funny picture of Dhoni sitting on Yuvraj while Yuvi seems to be joking took on the Twitter world, where many memes were created and labelled Dhoni making Yuvi realise who is the boss!

