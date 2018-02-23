Google Doodle Celebrates Day 15 Of The Winter Olympics

Today, Google released a new doodle to mark the 15th day of the snow games. In today's doodle, it is all about ducks, which are in competition for the highly anticipated bobsled event.

The Google doodle's blog revealed about today's doodle as: "These birds have been logging time on the mountain for the past few weeks in preparation for this webbed feet. Waddle this team do in the sled? Will they fit the bill as they bob and weave down the hill or will they quack under the pressure?"

Google Doodle Celebrates Day 14 Of The Winter Olympics

It further added, "It looks as though the old expression holds true today: if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck...it may not be a bobsled star. The pipe dream of victory was a slippery slope for this crew. They swam against the current, but in the end they were sunk."

Google Doodle Celebrates Day 13 Of The Winter Olympics

With each passing day, it is seen that Google has been releasing a new doodle, which is getting interesting to check on. There are just 2 more doodles left for the event. If you want to know more about them, do keep checking our section as we share the list of oncoming doodles. for the updates.