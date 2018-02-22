Google Doodle Celebrates Day 14 Of The Winter Olympics

About The Doodle

In today's doodle, it is seen that the Squirrel and Chipmunk have a friendly battle with each other. It is seen that the squirrel wins a face-off fair in the start and it ‘squires', but the Chipmunk is seen gobbling up the Squirrel's shot "with a cheeky smirk" and the crowd seems to go into a tizzy.

Google Doodle Celebrates Day 13 Of The Winter Olympics

Google Revealed In Its Blog...

Google revealed in its blog stating, "Welcome to Day 14 of the Doodle Snow Games! On this brrr-eezy day in PyeongChang, we're joined by athletes from all over the world hoping to prove themselves best in class (or species)."

About The Event

The Winter Olympic Games which is an ongoing 17-day event has sports like ice hockey, biathlon, Nordic combined, alpine skiing, bobsleigh, freestyle skiing, short track speed skating, curling and also snowboarding that are taking place.

More About The Doodles

The biggest search engine Google is expected to showcase 17 doodles in total, as a dedication of the snow games happening at the Olympics. Google further revealed that today's doodle is spread across major parts of North America, a few countries in South America and all parts of Europe and Australia. Apart from this, the doodle is also spread over the major chunks of Africa and also parts of East and Southeast Asia.

