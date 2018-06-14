These Marks On The Palm Can Reveal A Lot About You; Read On!

Predicting future or analysing the personality of an individual can be done by either astrology, numerology, or palmistry!

There are different ways of predicting the future or luck of an individual by looking at the palm of individuals, which can be confirmed with the help of palmistry.

Palmistry is an ancient art of studying personality traits and predicting the future. The marks and symbols on your hands can reveal a lot about your personalities.

What Does The Letter "V" On Your Heart Line Reveal

Here, in this article, we are revealing the ways in which the different markings on your palm let us know something about your personality.

So, go ahead and check if you have any of the markings on your palm, which have been mentioned below.

Note: Before you go ahead and understand the meaning behind these markings, check your palm and know about the markings as mentioned in the picture. Then, if you do have them, find out their actual meaning as per palmistry.

A Rectangle On The Outer Lower Part Of Your Palm

If you have a rectangle on the outer lower part of your palm, which is away from the thumb (like in the picture), then it is said that you are a person who has been blessed with a personality where you are not only protective, but also courageous.

People associated with you tend to feel safe. While your protective instincts also reveal about the ferocious and brutal side when someone who is close to you is threatened and goes to extreme lengths to protect on what is yours.

This does not mean that you are a possessive individual, but instead it means that you tend to value the people in your life and they mean the world to you.

A Triangle On The Outer Lower Part Of Your Palm

If you have a triangle on the outer lower part of your palm, which is away from the thumb, then you are said to be an individual whose personality can be multidimensional and diversified by nature.

You can take multiple positions and be diverse in your thoughts and yet you can retain your essential characteristics as an individual. On the other hand, it also means that you are consistent, stable, and calm.

You are the sort of an individual who can be relied on and would deliver on your words, no matter what hurdles come your way. One of your most important qualities is your ability of seeing things from different perspectives.

A Trident On The Outer Lower Part Of Your Palm

If you have a trident on the outer lower part of your palm, which is away from the thumb, then you are said to have a personality that reveals the sharp, bold and straightforward nature of yours.

You are an individual who is clear in your thoughts and yet witty. As a person, you are straightforward and there are times when you can be intimidating for weaker minds.

On the other hand, your wit and charm can be savage to shallow people but your honesty would be appreciated by stronger minds.

A Circle On The Outer Lower Part Of Your Palm

If you have a dot or a circle on the outer lower part of your palm, which is away from the thumb, then you are said to be an individual whose personality can be defined as a person who is focused, determined, and ready to act at any given point of time.

You are someone who seems to focus on your goal. You tend to give everything that you have to whatever it is that you put your heart into.

On the other hand, you are someone who seems to concentrate well and have a strong will to stay focused on your goals. Apart from this, your mind seems to be trained to not stray from its path and your thoughts.

A Star On The Outer Lower Part Of Your Palm

If you have a star on the outer lower part of your palm, which is away from the thumb, then you are said to be an individual who would shine one day or the other.

You are a person who would always stand out in a crowd because of your talent. Apart from this, you are a gifted individual who needs to work hard to achieve the success that you desire.

A Mesh On The Outer Lower Part Of Your Palm

If you have a mesh on the outer lower part of your palm, which is away from the thumb, then you are said to be an individual whose personality is creative, unique and quite complicated.

As an individual, you tend to have a complex personality and it is hard for others to define you. Apart from this, there are multiple dimensions to your personality and you are mysterious.

On the other hand, it also reveals that you are someone who is capable of understanding complexity, unraveling difficulties, and also understanding the nuances of any given situation. As a person, you don't reveal yourself too often, as you know that not everyone is capable of understanding the different shades of you.

A Cross On The Outer Lower Part Of Your Palm

If you have a cross on the outer lower part of your palm, which is away from the thumb, it means that you are highly analytical, sharp, and decisive in nature.

You are someone who seems to be hard to please, as you say no to everything that doesn't meet your high standards. In short, your perfectionist nature is what defines your primary trait.

Apart from this, you are someone who seems to be highly detail-oriented. As an individual, you do not like the shallow thoughts. You are a person who seems to strive for the finer things in life and you deserve to get them.

So, do you have any of these markings on your palm?