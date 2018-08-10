Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Check Out How The Boy Pronounces ‘Happiness’!

By

We love to cherish memories and to record them and watching them later is something that we all do!

Most of us are always excited about baby videos, and this is because it is still a thrill to see what these tiny humans have in store for us!

He Mispronounces ‘Happiness’ In Cute Way

One can never predict what they will do. Here in this video, a cute little boy will leave you in splits when he pronounces 'Happiness' in a different way.

Guy Undertaking The Kiki Challenge Gets Hit By A Car

Check out the video.

The boy in the video keeps mispronouncing the word 'Happiness' and says "happy penis" instead and even yells it out loud at one point.

By the end of the video, his mom tries one last time to get her son to pronounce the word "happiness" correctly. The boy is seen carefully listening to her and yet mispronounces the word again by saying, "Happy penis!"

7-Year-Old Model With Down Syndrome Takes To The Catwalk

Well, when this boy grows up, he will surely laugh at how innocent he was as a kid.

We, bet the video, did make you smile! For more interesting videos from around the world, check our section Pulse as we bring in some of the exciting stuff.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: viral videos videos stories
    Story first published: Friday, August 10, 2018, 20:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue