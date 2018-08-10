Check Out How The Boy Pronounces ‘Happiness’!

We love to cherish memories and to record them and watching them later is something that we all do!

Most of us are always excited about baby videos, and this is because it is still a thrill to see what these tiny humans have in store for us!

One can never predict what they will do. Here in this video, a cute little boy will leave you in splits when he pronounces 'Happiness' in a different way.

Guy Undertaking The Kiki Challenge Gets Hit By A Car

Check out the video.

The boy in the video keeps mispronouncing the word 'Happiness' and says "happy penis" instead and even yells it out loud at one point.

By the end of the video, his mom tries one last time to get her son to pronounce the word "happiness" correctly. The boy is seen carefully listening to her and yet mispronounces the word again by saying, "Happy penis!"

7-Year-Old Model With Down Syndrome Takes To The Catwalk

Well, when this boy grows up, he will surely laugh at how innocent he was as a kid.

We, bet the video, did make you smile! For more interesting videos from around the world, check our section Pulse as we bring in some of the exciting stuff.