Bizarre! Bengaluru Student Books A Cab To North Korea, Can You Guess The Fare?

All of us who live, work, study in big cities; more often than not, have felt our lives crumbling down when we need to reach somewhere urgently but our cab doesn't arrive, or the cabbie gives some hard-to-believe reason for being an hour late?

We all have our own set of baffling cab stories. But what we are about to tell you is the bizarrest of the bizarre we have heard. A Bengaluru student Prashant Shahi recently booked an Ola from Bangalore to - wait for it - North Korea! Yes, you heard us right!

We know for a fact that North Korea is arguably impenetrable, thanks to it's nuclear weapon freak tyrant Kim Jong Un. He is ready to go on war with any country and his citizens desperately want to flee, let alone outsiders managing to get an entry.

But Ola was here to accept the challenge and he was confirmed, the driver was even on his way to pick him up from his location. Here's what Prashant said, "North Korea had been trending all over the news... I once opened the Ola app instead of Google Maps to check North Korea's road connectivity to South Korea. There, I noticed was the option for booking a cab. I was surprised to see it possible myself!" [sic]

It doesn't end here, the app also showed the lowest rate of the 5-day ride, it was 1,49,088 INR. Prashant, later, reached out to Ola to point out this whole bizarre episode and you won't believe what happened next, he was asked to restart his phone to get rid of the technical glitch, by the customer care team.

After the Twitterati collectively started pointing out the issue, Ola bothered to respond and escalated the issue. But how could this extremely bizarre episode not kick-up a troll fest on Twitter? After the issue came into notice, people on Twitter started trolling Ola by asking rides to Canada, USA, etc. Someone also asked if the cab can take him on a water ride.

Well, for Ola that must not be a big deal!! :)