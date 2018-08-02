Best Videos Of Kiki Challenge

Internet challenges spread across like wildfire and taking up the challenges makes you come across as a cool individual or a happening person.

Here, today we are sharing a collection of some of the best Kiki challenge funny videos. These are the videos that are going viral for the content in them and also for how people are getting hurt while taking up the challenges.

Kiki challenge is something that does not require any introduction. People from across the world are seen taking up this challenge.

The craze of taking up this challenge has hit youngsters to such an extent that it has been banned in a few cities and even countries now.

This is because many people have got injured while performing the crazy stunt.

Go ahead and check out some of the best collections of the Kiki challenge videos.

P.S: We are not here to promote the challenge and for those who think that they can try this challenge need to know that trying the Kiki challenge is now illegal in India.

So, if you are planning to perform this, then do it at your own risk!

When village guys decide to stay updated with the latest Internet challenges!

We just hope all these guys are safe!

When you decide not to take up the challenge in a car and take it up in a rickshaw instead!

When you think that even animals can take up the challenge.

With that fall, we just hope she is safe!

Ohh granny! Welcome to the club!

Do you have more to share? Let us know in the comment section below.