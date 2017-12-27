Different Types Of Colleagues We All Meet In Office

Someone wise had said it is true that you have the freedom of selecting your friends, but you cannot select your family and in the same way, you have the luxury to select the company for which you want to work, but you cannot select your colleagues.

This is the main reason many of us are either working with or are under somebody whom we would never want to see in our life. This is also the main reason why not many people have a job satisfaction.

There is nothing you can do about your colleagues if they are the worst kind of people, unless you don't have to mingle with them more or they get fired from their job. So, what can you do about your colleagues who are impossible to tolerate but you have to face them and work with them daily?

Let us see some kind of colleagues that one would often end up meeting in an office.