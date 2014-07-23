You might have noticed that so many celebrities and famous people belong to the Scorpio sun sign. It is not merely a matter of chance. It is a fact that Scorpios tend to be more successful than people belonging to other sun signs. So why are Scorpios so successful? Is is just lady luck that favours them? Or do their intrinsic attributes predispose them to reach the zenith of success.
Actually, it is a bit of both. Why Scorpios are so successful is because they are lucky and also very ambitious by nature. There are many other characteristics that propel a person from this sun sign towards success. For example, Scorpios are manipulative by nature. This can be used positively in their careers or used negatively if they become nagging housewives.
Scorpios are also great liars. In fact, they are the best liars that you will get to see. Their secretive nature make their lies seem genuine. Besides, they always have an enigmatic aura around them. The lies are just a part of the package. That is why; Scorpios are so successful. Here is a complete list of qualities that makes a Scorpio man or woman's road to success much simpler.
Scorpio's Are Magnetic
Scorpios have a magnetic pull on people. If you are attracted to someone in a party and don't know why, then he or she is most probably a Scorpio. They use this magnetic power on people to get their work done.
Scorpios Are Ambitious
If you do not have dreams, you do not have anything. And Scorpios are not afraid to dream big. They are often very ambitious and their ambition propels them to work hard for achieving their dreams.
Scorpios Are Workaholics
Scorpios are a passionate breed of people and this passion for whatever they do makes them workaholics. If they are in a profession that they love, they reach the peak because they are willing to put in tremendous effort into their work.
Scorpios Speak Less & Do More
Scorpios are extremely secretive and that suits their reserved personality. They are not introverts but they talk only when it is required. This adds weight to their personality and they are perceived as go getters.
Scorpios Are Manipulative But Not Dominating
Scorpios make the best bosses because their employees never feel dominated by them. Artful manipulation comes naturally to them. So they can get people to work simply by coaxing them politely. There is no need for being impolite or domineering.
Scorpios Have A Long Memory
Scorpios are fair people to deal with. They never forget one good turn or a bad one. Do them a favour and you will be rewarded with one. Do them a folly and you will be paid back in your own coins.
Scorpios Are Very Secretive
Basically, Scorpios are not glib talkers. They mostly stay out of office politics and gossip. So they are perceived as 'clean'. Besides everyone seems to like them because they never displease anyone.
Scorpios Are The Best Liars
If there is one set of people who can lie convincingly, then it is the Scorpios. They do not tell white lies on the face because they are not stupid. But they never tell the whole truth either that helps them survive in the ruthless corporate world.
Scorpios Are Loners
Scorpios have very few really close friends. They keep everyone at an arm's distance and do not trust people very easily. As they say; it is lonely at the top but it is also the best view.
Scorpios Run Deep
Have you ever seen the ocean; how quiet it looks from the surface but it is deeper than our imagination. Scorpios are like the ocean; they have immense depth both intellectually and emotionally.
