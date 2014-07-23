Why Are Scorpios So Successful?

Scorpio's Are Magnetic

Scorpios have a magnetic pull on people. If you are attracted to someone in a party and don't know why, then he or she is most probably a Scorpio. They use this magnetic power on people to get their work done.

Scorpios Are Ambitious

If you do not have dreams, you do not have anything. And Scorpios are not afraid to dream big. They are often very ambitious and their ambition propels them to work hard for achieving their dreams.

Scorpios Are Workaholics

Scorpios are a passionate breed of people and this passion for whatever they do makes them workaholics. If they are in a profession that they love, they reach the peak because they are willing to put in tremendous effort into their work.

Scorpios Speak Less & Do More

Scorpios are extremely secretive and that suits their reserved personality. They are not introverts but they talk only when it is required. This adds weight to their personality and they are perceived as go getters.

Scorpios Are Manipulative But Not Dominating

Scorpios make the best bosses because their employees never feel dominated by them. Artful manipulation comes naturally to them. So they can get people to work simply by coaxing them politely. There is no need for being impolite or domineering.

Scorpios Have A Long Memory

Scorpios are fair people to deal with. They never forget one good turn or a bad one. Do them a favour and you will be rewarded with one. Do them a folly and you will be paid back in your own coins.

Scorpios Are Very Secretive

Basically, Scorpios are not glib talkers. They mostly stay out of office politics and gossip. So they are perceived as 'clean'. Besides everyone seems to like them because they never displease anyone.

Scorpios Are The Best Liars

If there is one set of people who can lie convincingly, then it is the Scorpios. They do not tell white lies on the face because they are not stupid. But they never tell the whole truth either that helps them survive in the ruthless corporate world.

Scorpios Are Loners

Scorpios have very few really close friends. They keep everyone at an arm's distance and do not trust people very easily. As they say; it is lonely at the top but it is also the best view.

Scorpios Run Deep

Have you ever seen the ocean; how quiet it looks from the surface but it is deeper than our imagination. Scorpios are like the ocean; they have immense depth both intellectually and emotionally.