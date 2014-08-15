Independence Day 2019: Amazing Facts About Indian Freedom Movement Pulse oi-Abhishek

This year, in 2019, as we commemorate India's 73rd Independence Day, we recall the years that saw several capable individuals who strived tirelessly to enable India to attain Independence. The freedom struggle against oppressive British rule came to an end on this very day, 73 years back.

In this article, we go back to the years of the struggle and try and comprehend the pulse of certain towering individuals and look at some amazing facts about the Indian freedom movement. We look at a few prominent names- people who we, as citizens of this wonderful country, must take the effort to remember.

Let us look at some very important leaders who, through their indefatigable efforts, brought us independence. We also look at some amazing facts about the independence movement.

Here are some awesome facts about the Indian Independence movement. Scroll down to know more-

1. 1857 Riot

The freedom movement actually took off post the 1857 riots. The war of 1857 triggered a motive among Indians to fight for Independence.

2. Battle Of PLassey

British rule originally and officially commenced after their victory in the Battle of Plassey. Since their victory in the Battle of Plassey, the British ruled India for a whopping 190 years until their oppressive rule was brought to an end in 1947.

3. Princely States

After India attained Independence, 560 princely states joined the Indian union. 2 others, Hyderabad and Junagadh, were annexed by the Indian army.

4. The Border

The Border between India and Pakistan was drawn by a British Lawyer. His name was Sir Cyril Radcliffe.

5. 15th August

15th August does not commemorate Indian Independence alone. South Korea in 1945, Bahrain in 1971 and Republic Of Congo in 1960 celebrate their Independence on 15th August as well.

6. The Partition

The Partition between India and Pakistan claimed the lives of almost 1 million lives. 5 Million Muslims shifted from India to Pakistan. Around 4 million Sikhs and Hindus moved to India from Pakistan.

7. Role Of Mahatma Gandhi

Lord Atlee, the Viceroy of India revealed a shocking truth. He said the British quit India not because of Gandhi but because of the damage they'd faced at the hands of Subhash Chandra Bose. When asked how much the withdrawal of the British from Indian was influenced by Gandhi, he said MINIMAL.

8. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Bal Gangadhar Tilak uttered the famous words- "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" in a court hearing.