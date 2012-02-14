Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 Excuses For Those Who Want To Escape The Celebration Pulse oi-Anjana NS

No doubt Valentine's Day is considered the most romantic day of the year. Couples are often seen celebrating the day with each other. The preparation of the day begins as soon as February begins. But then you must know that not everyone likes to celebrate Valentine's Day. These people look forward to some excuses through which they can slip away from the celebrations. If you are one of those people, then you don't have to worry as we are here to help you out. You can scroll down the article to read some excuses that would help you in escaping the cheesy celebration and rants about how cool it is to be in a romantic relationship with someone.

1. "Well, I feel, Valentine's Day is a deal made by the various chocolates, gifts and greeting cards companies. And I am trying to stay away from this deal."

2. "Chocolates and candlelight dinner is not my cup of tea. Therefore, let's not have it as I'm not very comfortable to eat in the dark."

3. "Let's keep our relationship simple and not weigh it in terms of expensive gifts and apparel."

4. "I would not prefer the idea of celebrating love once in a year and showering each other with gifts."

5. "Can't we celebrate it with true emotions and love instead of materialistic gifts."

6. "Why do we have to go through a week-long ritual of celebrating and expressing love for each other? Let us keep it simple and avoid making it an extravagant affair."

7. "Your radiant appearance masks the sparkling diamond crystals and that is why I didn't get anything!"

8. "Sweetheart, I feel older day by day and having a short term memory loss. What Valentine's day all about?"

9. "Let us have our own tradition of celebrating Valentine's Day by doing absolutely no cheesy things."

10. "Why do we have to copy other couples and do the same thing as they are doing? We know we love each other and that's enough."