Engineer's Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya
Can anyone forget the great Krishna Raja Sagar dam built near Mysore, which is now the Brindavan gardens, the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad and the plan for road construction between Tirumala and Tirupati? Let's remember the man behind these unimaginable projects, the great diwan of Mysore Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.
The Bharat Ratna winner was born on 15th September 1860 and his birthday is celebrated as the Engineer's day. The notable Indian scholar and statesman is regarded as one of the eminent engineers of the century.
Born in Muddenahalli village (40 km away from Mysore), Sir M Visvesvaraya and did his schooling in Chikballapur and Bangalore. He got his graduation from Madras University and later studied civil engineering in Pune.
Being a part of the Public Works Department of Bombay, he was then invited to be a part of the Indian Irrigation Commission. He designed the Khadakvasla Reservoir, Tigra Dam and Krishna Raja Sagar Dam. The Indian government sent him to Eden (Africa), to design a project for water supply and drainage system which was done and implemented successfully.
With the Engineering university and engineering colleges named after him, he is no less the father of Engineering for India. And on September 15th, the great technocrat's birthday is celebrated as the World Engineer's Day.
On Engineer's Day, all the educational institutions and government offices in India celebrate by garlanding the visionary's photograph and saluting his achievements.