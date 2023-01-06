10 Life Lessons That You Need To Learn From Experiences Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

Nobody is capable of revisiting their past, analyse their mistakes, and pledge to begin everything afresh, and start a new life. We feel at some point in time that we should have been given chances to change our future by starting it over from the beginning. but you can certainly make a new ending by mending your current mistakes and make the best use of remaining resources at hand to build a better future for yourself. Whatever has been stopping you from reaching your goals, has to be addressed and goals achieved by consistent efforts.

1. Don't Befriend Wrong People

We are people born with our own path carved for us in the race of life which is actually a journey where we are supposed to meet people of varied kinds. We meet control freaks, the victims, the criticizers etc. who play a role in our lives to help us learn lessons from experience. Always keep them at arm's length if you want a more exciting soul ward journey.

2.Stop Being An Escapist

Problems are a must while going through life as they visit us with a reason. They either want to reform us into some one better or send you in your chosen direction for a new future. Make a decision about facing them and chalk out your next step towards it and work consistently at it. We only become stronger by facing problems.

3.Do Not Lie To Yourself

Firstly, accept that you are capable of lying. Introspect and ask yourself the reason why you lied. Tell yourself what happens if you lie. By lying, you only build on stress and hence be authentic. See how your action may hurt or exploit others. If it becomes an uncontrollable impulse, speak to a mental health professional.

4.Care For Yourself Too

Understand that you too have unfulfilled desires just like others have which you are trying to fulfil. When you get so caught up with it, you lose touch with your own needs. When you can't take care of your needs then you can't take care of others as well. Caring for your own self is not selfish. It is the best thing that you can do for others and for yourself.

5.Do Not Try To Be Someone You Are Not

Trying out outsmart yourself on a daily basis is very much desirable. It is a great goal nevertheless but it is also important to be yourself in this process. If you think you have too many weaknesses that would not let you be the kind of a person that you want to be, you are not alone. And changing to someone else won't actually change what you are. So why be pretentious?

6. Don't Live In The Past

If you have had a sorry past which is full of mistakes that you are repenting for even today, and failed at letting it go, you are not alone. It is easy to say forgive yourself. But past is certainly having its influence on your present and future. Understand how past is affecting you and how to truly let go as it is very much important for your happiness in the future.

7.Shed Your Fear Of Making A Mistake

You are always ashamed of your errors that you committed while doing something. Do not be scared or ashamed of the fear. Be emotionally flexible. Focus on what needs to be done to detangle yourself from the web of fear. Try to adapt certain behaviour patterns that will reduce your chances of failure. Bravery is in our culture and the leader always has to be smart tough and a daredevil. Don't be ashamed that you are not one, and say that your weaknesses have been a stumbling block in your efforts to become a tough person.

8.Stop The Blame Game

You may have done a lot of mistakes in the past and left so many tasks unfinished and some undone. Remind yourself that it is not those misadventures that brought you to the current state, you may not be perfect but forgive yourself for that, because nobody is. It is okay to feel depressed, anxious, resentful, scared at times. Having negative thoughts is only human.

9.Do Not Buy Happiness

Buying things is not wrong. What is wrong is rating those invaluable things and trying to buy them. For example, you try to buy happiness by buying so many perishable things in this materialistic world. Retail therapy only masks your true feelings. There are many other aspects of life that are worth beyond crores but are available to us for free. Focus on them, they are your laughter, love and pursuing your passions.

10.Stop Expecting Happiness From Others

No one can be the reason for your happiness or sorrow. It does not have an external origin. You feel happiness from within and hence the source should also be found within. Your emotional needs should be recognized and ways have to be found out to satisfy them within yourself. When you say that someone or something can make you happy, you are only betraying yourself. This can lead to low self-confidence and low self-esteem. Do not cling to any one for borrowing some happiness. Instead look within and you are sure to find it.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 18:45 [IST]