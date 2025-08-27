Celebrate Onam 2025 With The Essence Of Kerala At One Of America’s Top Indian Restaurants

Pragyata Foundation, Fortis Vasant Kunj Marks Women’s Equality Day With ‘Women of Wonder’ Summit & Awards Insync oi-Riny John

Pragyata Foundation, in association with Fortis Vasant Kunj and with Boldsky as its proud media partner, successfully celebrated Women's Equality Day 2025 with the prestigious WOW Summit & Awards - Women of Wonder. The event, held on August 26, 2025, at the elegant Glass House, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, brought together inspiring voices, thought leaders, and changemakers in an evening dedicated to honoring women's contributions across diverse fields.

The gathering celebrated women not just as achievers but as catalysts of change in society. The Women of Wonder Summit & Awards was envisioned as a platform to recognize women who have made exceptional contributions in their chosen fields while also motivating the next generation to dream bigger.

A Grand Opening

Photo Credit: Pragyata Foundation

The evening began with a warm welcome note by the host, setting the tone for an evening of inspiration. Ms. Anju Mahey addressed the audience with her remarks on the vision and mission of WOW, highlighting how the initiative is more than an awards ceremony-it is a movement that encourages equality, empowerment, and recognition.

This was followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing hope, progress, and enlightenment. The presence of eminent personalities as judges and guests of honor elevated the evening. Distinguished judges included Dr. Urvashi Mittal and Col. Dr. Gunjan Malhotra, while Dr. Gurvinder graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

Photo Credit: Pragyata Foundation

Adding further depth, the summit featured thought-provoking talks by Dr. Tapan Ghosh, Dr. Ankita Jain, and Ms. Neha Aggarwal, who shared their perspectives on women's empowerment, leadership, and social change.

Celebrating Women Of Wonder

The highlight of the evening was the Women of Wonder Awards Ceremony, which recognized outstanding women achievers across diverse categories:

Entrepreneurship

Excellence in Education

Health & Wellness

Leadership in Social Change

Young Changemaker

Social Impact

Woman of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Each awardee was carefully selected through a transparent nomination and review process, ensuring that the recognition was both authentic and meaningful. The awardees exemplified excellence, innovation, and commitment, showcasing how women across industries are reshaping the world.

Photo Credit: Pragyata Foundation

A group photograph of all winners, dignitaries, and organizers became a symbol of collective spirit-capturing the essence of unity, empowerment, and celebration.

Voices Of Inspiration

Reflecting on the occasion, Mrs. Mamta Yadav, Founder & Chairperson of Pragyata Foundation, shared an emotional message:

"Women's Equality Day reminds us not only of how far we have come, but also how much more we must do to build an equal and inclusive world. Through the Women of Wonder initiative, we aim to spotlight women who inspire change and pave the way for generations to come. Their journeys are stories of courage, vision, and resilience that deserve to be celebrated and shared."

Photo Credit: Pragyata Foundation

Guest of Honour Dr. Gurvinder praised the initiative, adding:

"Such platforms give women the recognition they deserve, encouraging them to keep breaking barriers and pushing boundaries."

Photo Credit: Pragyata Foundation

Col. Dr. Gunjan Malhotra, one of the jury members, remarked:

"Every nomination we reviewed was a story of strength and perseverance. It was truly humbling to witness the impact these women are creating."

A Memorable Conclusion

The evening concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Mr. Arun Roongta, appreciating the tireless efforts of the Pragyata Foundation team, the dignitaries, and partners like Fortis Vasant Kunj and Boldsky.

Guests were treated to networking over high tea, where they exchanged ideas, forged collaborations, and celebrated the spirit of women's empowerment. The thoughtful gifts sponsored by ODDY Uniwraps & Simaya Unisex Salon added a personal touch, while tokens of appreciation made the evening truly memorable.

Boldsky As Media Partner

As the official media partner, Boldsky amplified the voices and stories from the Women of Wonder Summit, ensuring that the achievements of these extraordinary women reached a wider audience. With a focus on inclusivity, lifestyle, and wellness, Boldsky's collaboration aligned perfectly with the spirit of Women's Equality Day.

Photo Credit: Pragyata Foundation

Through exclusive coverage, storytelling, and digital amplification, Boldsky helped position WOW not just as an event but as a movement for change, sparking conversations on equality and empowerment across India.

The Larger Message

The Women of Wonder Summit & Awards 2025 was not just a celebration, but a call to action. It reminded everyone that equality is not a destination but a continuous journey.

By recognizing women across fields-be it entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare professionals, or young changemakers-the event showcased how women are actively shaping the narrative of a stronger, more inclusive India.

As one of the speakers beautifully summed up:

"When women rise, the world rises with them. Equality is not a favor-it is a foundation for progress."