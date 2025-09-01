Onam Sadhya With Chef Rekha Raghavan, From God's Own Country To Dilwalon Ki Dilli

September 2025 Important Awareness Days: Everything You Need To Know About National And Global Observances

Delhi, the heart of India, has always been known as "Dilwalon ki Dilli" - a city that welcomes everyone with open arms. Festivals here are not bound by region or religion; they are celebrated with the same love, spirit, and inclusivity.

This year, that spirit was beautifully reflected in the celebration of Onam, Kerala's harvest festival, brought alive by Celebrity Chef Rekha Raghavan at the Pride Plaza Hotel, Delhi. The Boldsky team was honored to be part of this heartwarming feast, experiencing Kerala's flavors and traditions right in the capital city.

Photo Credit: Boldsky

Onam: A Festival of Joy, Food, And Togetherness

Onam, one of Kerala's most cherished festivals, marks the homecoming of King Mahabali, the beloved ruler whose reign was remembered for peace, prosperity, and equality. According to legend, Onam is celebrated to honor his annual visit from the netherworld to see his people.

The festival, spread over ten days, is a vibrant blend of traditions - from pookalam (floral rangoli) and boat races to cultural performances and, of course, the grand Onam Sadhya. This year, the celebrations began on 26th August 2025, leading up to Thiruvonam on 5th September 2025, the most auspicious day.

At its heart, Onam is about food, family, and community. The grand vegetarian feast, known as Onam Sadhya, holds a special place, bringing people together irrespective of their background.

Photo Credit: Boldsky

Bringing Kerala to Delhi with Chef Rekha Raghavan

For those who live away from Kerala, Onam often carries a tinge of nostalgia. The aroma of coconut, curry leaves, and spices reminds them of home. This year, Celebrity Chef Rekha Raghavan recreated that very essence in Delhi with her special Onam Sadhya, hosted at Pride Plaza Hotel.

Chef Raghavan, known for her expertise in traditional Kerala cuisine, curated a meal that was not just food but an experience - a soulful connection to culture. Her attention to detail in preparing each dish, using authentic recipes and locally sourced ingredients, ensured that every plate told a story of tradition, heritage, and love.

The Grand Onam Sadhya Experience

As the Boldsky team joined the celebration, what awaited us was not just a meal but a cultural immersion. The Sadhya, traditionally served on a banana leaf, consisted of over 25 delicacies, each balancing flavors of sweet, sour, spicy, and tangy in perfect harmony.

From the rich and comforting Avial (a medley of vegetables with coconut and yogurt) to the spicy Sambar, the delicate Olan, and the crispy Banana Chips, every dish had its own story. The highlight for many was the iconic Payasam, a sweet ending to the feast that left everyone smiling.

Photo Credit: Boldsky

Each bite carried the warmth of Kerala's kitchens and the love that is central to Onam celebrations. As Chef Raghavan herself shared, "Food is not just about taste, it is about memory. Onam Sadhya is the memory of home, of togetherness, and of celebrating abundance with gratitude."

Photo Credit: Boldsky

Festivals Beyond Borders: Delhi's Inclusive Spirit

What made the celebration even more special was its setting - Delhi. The capital city, a melting pot of cultures, embraced Kerala's festival with the same enthusiasm as its own. Guests from different communities, backgrounds, and regions sat together, sharing food and stories, embodying the true spirit of Onam - inclusivity and joy.

In Delhi, where Diwali, Eid, Christmas, and Baisakhi are celebrated with equal fervor, Onam found its place too, reminding us that every festival is an opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate diversity.

Boldsky's Celebration of Onam

For the Boldsky team, being part of this celebration was more than just covering an event. It was a reminder of why festivals matter. They remind us to pause in our busy lives, to sit together, and to find joy in shared traditions. As media partners in many cultural initiatives, Boldsky takes pride in highlighting such stories - stories where food becomes a bridge, where tradition meets modern living, and where a city like Delhi shows how every culture has a home here.

Reflecting on the experience, one of the team members shared, "Sitting for the Onam Sadhya in Delhi, we didn't feel like outsiders to the festival. That's the magic of food and community - it breaks all barriers."

Photo Credit: Boldsky

A Festival for All

Onam is not just a festival of Kerala; it is a festival for everyone who believes in joy, inclusivity, and gratitude. Whether celebrated in Kerala, Delhi, or anywhere else in the world, its essence remains the same: to welcome abundance, honor traditions, and celebrate togetherness. As the evening concluded at Pride Plaza with laughter, conversations, and the lingering taste of Payasam, it was clear that Onam had once again brought people closer - far beyond geographical borders.

The Humble Joy of Celebration

Festivals remind us of the beauty of India's diversity. Each one - whether it's Onam, Diwali, Holi, or Eid - carries its own essence, but at the core, they all celebrate togetherness. The Onam celebration with Chef Rekha Raghavan in Delhi was a testament to this shared spirit. It showed us that even far from Kerala, the fragrance of curry leaves and the sweetness of Payasam could make us feel at home.

As we left the Pride Plaza, hearts full and stomachs fuller, the words of a guest summed it best, "Every festival teaches us the same thing - to come together, to share, and to celebrate life with humility and joy."