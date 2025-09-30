English Edition
October 2025 Bank Holidays List: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Banks Will Remain Closed On These Dates

October in India is always a month of colors, lights, and spirituality. From the sound of conch shells during Durga Puja to the sparkling diyas of Diwali, and from Gandhi Jayanti's solemn remembrance to the prayers of Chhath Puja at riverbanks, the month feels like a mosaic of traditions.

But along with joy and celebration comes another important aspect for daily life-bank holidays. Imagine planning a fund transfer, a loan EMI, or even a simple cheque deposit, only to realize the bank is closed for a festival. Frustrating, right? That's why knowing the exact state-wise bank holiday list for October 2025 can save you both stress and time.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already listed the official holidays when physical bank branches will remain closed.

While online and mobile banking will still work, visiting your branch may not be possible on these days. Let's break down the October 2025 bank holidays in detail.

Bank Holidays In October 2025 List

One date to remember is October 2, 2025-Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. This is a national holiday, which means all public and private sector banks across every state will remain closed. No exceptions. So, if you have urgent banking work, it's best to plan it a day before or after.

Another set of widely observed holidays is around Diwali week. Between October 20-23, 2025, banks across multiple states will shut down for Naraka Chaturdashi, Kali Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, Bhaidooj, and Balipadyami. This will be one of the longest holiday stretches in the banking calendar.

State-Wise Bank Holiday List For October 2025

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of major closures:

  • October 1 (Wednesday): Dussehra, Durga Puja, Ayudha Pooja - closures in West Bengal, Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and more.
  • October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti - banks closed across all India.
  • October 3-4 (Friday-Saturday): Durga Puja holidays in Sikkim.
  • October 6 (Monday): Lakshmi Puja - West Bengal, Tripura.
  • October 7 (Tuesday): Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, Kumar Purnima - Karnataka, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh.
  • October 10 (Friday): Karva Chauth - Himachal Pradesh.
  • October 18 (Saturday): Kati Bihu - Assam.
  • October 20 (Monday): Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, Kali Puja - multiple states including Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.
  • October 21-22 (Tuesday-Wednesday): Laxmi Pujan, Govardhan Puja, Balipadyami, Vikram Samvat New Year - Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, and more.
  • October 23 (Thursday): Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti - Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur.
  • October 27-28 (Monday-Tuesday): Chhath Puja - Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal.
  • October 31 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday - Gujarat.

In addition to these, all banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

The good news is that even if physical branches shut, digital banking never sleeps. From UPI payments to net banking and mobile apps, most services can be accessed instantly from home. Be it transferring money, paying bills, recharging your phone, or managing investments-everything is just a click away.

So, while bank employees enjoy their well-deserved festive break, customers can continue handling financial activities seamlessly. The only difference is that cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and locker access will need to wait until banks reopen.

A smart tip: use the RBI's official holiday calendar or your bank's digital app to stay updated. That way, you won't be caught off guard when the shutters go down.

Article Published On: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 10:00 [IST]
