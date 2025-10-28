Latest Updates
November 2025 Bank Holidays In India: Are Banks Closed On November 1st? Check Complete List Here!
As November rolls in, it's time to sync your plans and your bank visits with the holiday calendar. With a mix of regional festivals, weekends, and a few nationwide breaks, banks across India will have several non-working days this month. While digital banking remains your all-weather option, it always helps to know when the physical branches will be shut.
Nationwide Bank Closures
All banks in India will remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays. In November 2025, that includes November 2, 8, 9, 16, 22, 23, and 30. So, if you have any in-person banking planned, it's best to schedule it on weekdays that don't overlap with these dates.
Regional Bank Holidays
India's festive diversity means that some holidays are state-specific. Here's how the schedule looks across different regions:
- November 1 (Saturday): Kannada Rajyotsava in Karnataka and Haryana Day in Haryana.
- November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti across several states including Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. It also coincides with Karthika Purnima in Odisha, Punjab, and Sikkim.
- November 7 (Friday): Wangala Festival in Meghalaya, a vibrant harvest celebration of the Garo tribe.
- November 8 (Saturday): Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka and Kerala, this also overlaps with the second Saturday, making it a double holiday there.
- November 11 (Tuesday): Lhabab Duchen in Sikkim, an important Buddhist festival.
- November 12 (Wednesday): Egas Bagval in Uttarakhand, celebrated eleven days after Diwali.
- November 23 (Sunday): Seng Kut Snem in Meghalaya, already a Sunday, but still marked as a festival day in the state.
Depending on where you live, you could see anywhere between six and ten non-working days for banks in November.
Online Banking Still Works
Even though branches take a break, your financial routine doesn't have to. ATMs, internet banking, UPI, and mobile apps will continue to work as usual. You can transfer money, pay bills, or check balances anytime. Only in-person services like cheque clearance, demand drafts, or locker access will take a break during holidays.
Plan Ahead To Avoid Hassle
If you're due to visit a branch, it's best to double-check the dates for your state before stepping out. Keep a buffer around weekends and mid-week holidays to avoid last-minute surprises especially if you need documents signed, cash withdrawals, or locker access.
Wrapping Up
November 2025 brings a comfortable balance between work and festive downtime. With several long weekends and cultural celebrations spread across the month, it's the perfect time to take a short trip, attend local festivals, or simply unwind. Just make sure your essential banking tasks like rent payments, EMIs, or cheque deposits are handled ahead of time.
Planning a little now can save you the stress of waiting in line later or finding your branch doors closed when you least expect it. So, check your state's holiday list, finish your errands early, and enjoy a smooth, well-organised month both financially and otherwise.