Not Just India! Which Countries Celebrate Teacher's Day, And On What Dates Do They Honour Their Gurus?

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, teacher, and India's second President. While Indians shower love and gratitude on their teachers on this date, the celebration is not unique to India.

Across the globe, countries observe Teacher's Day on different dates, each rooted in their own history, traditions, and cultural values. From Asia to Europe, the recognition of educators is universal, even though the ways and dates differ. Let's take a look at how and when other countries celebrate this special day.

China: Honouring Confucius On September 28

In China, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 28, the birthday of Confucius, the legendary philosopher and teacher whose wisdom still influences Chinese culture. On this day, students and citizens honour teachers through ceremonies, tributes, and cultural programs. It is not just about classroom teaching, but about acknowledging teachers as moral guides and nation-builders.

United States: Celebrated On The First Tuesday Of May

In the US, National Teacher Appreciation Day falls on the first Tuesday of May, within Teacher Appreciation Week. Students, parents, and communities shower teachers with handwritten notes, flowers, and small tokens of gratitude. The week is also marked by events in schools where students participate in fun activities to make teachers feel valued.

Thailand: National Teachers' Day On January 16

Thailand observes Teachers' Day on January 16 every year. Known as Wan Kru, this day begins with ceremonies in schools where students pay respect to teachers, often presenting flowers and traditional offerings. The day carries strong cultural significance as teachers are considered carriers of wisdom and moral discipline in Thai society.

South Korea: Respect And Red Carnations On May 15

South Korea celebrates Teachers' Day on May 15, which also coincides with the birthday of King Sejong the Great, a revered scholar. On this day, students present red carnations to teachers as a symbol of respect. Many schools also host performances and cultural events, while alumni return to their schools to honour their former teachers.

Turkey: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's Legacy On November 24

Turkey observes Teachers' Day on November 24 in honour of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, who declared teachers as "the most important guides for the nation." The day involves official ceremonies, cultural performances, and recognition of outstanding teachers. It is deeply tied to national pride and respect for education.

Brazil: National Teachers' Day On October 15

Brazil celebrates Teachers' Day on October 15, a date linked to the issuance of a law on education reforms in 1827. Schools across the country hold ceremonies where students express gratitude through performances, cards, and gifts. Teachers are also given time off to relax, symbolising appreciation for their hard work.

Iran: Teachers' Day On May 2

In Iran, Teachers' Day is observed on May 2 in memory of Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari, a scholar and teacher assassinated in 1979. The day is marked by speeches, cultural events, and discussions on the importance of education in shaping future generations. Teachers are highly respected in Iranian culture, and this day strengthens that bond.

World Teachers' Day: October 5 Across Many Countries

While individual countries mark Teachers' Day on different dates, October 5 is globally recognised as World Teachers' Day by UNESCO. It commemorates the signing of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers. More than 100 countries, including Canada, Germany, and the UK, observe this day to reflect on the role of teachers worldwide.

The diversity of celebrations only proves one thing: no matter where you are in the world, teachers are the true architects of society.