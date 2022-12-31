New Year 2023: New Year Traditions That Bring In Good Luck To Your Doorstep Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

Traditions for the new year to be followed are too many to mention as every country has its own customs and ways for enhancing the luck of those who follow it. Consuming certain round shaped foods are known to improve the luck considerably. Beans, desserts, round foods and noodles top the list among them. Some traditions insist on wearing the right attire, or using remedies to improve monetary condition or ancient love remedies that are known to work. Whether you choose to have a lavish celebration or prefer a quiet dinner, or just plan anything else meaningful, these traditions certainly have a place and add the required meaning to your day. They are listed below.

1. Fish, another good entrée, advances your luck in the right direction as fish can only make forward movement.

2. In Denmark, broken dishes do not mean bad luck as they believe in breaking dishware on the doorsteps of their neighbouring homes. The greater the number of shards scattered in front of the house, the better it is for you in terms of luck., but for purposes of convenience keep it on doorstep.

3. The Irish believes that if you keep a sprig of mistletoe or ivy under your pillow before sleeping, on December 31, your future soul mate will appear in your dream,

4. An exquisite way of exchanging camaraderie would be to gift them with pigs, mushrooms and clovers or just present sweets in a box.

5. People of Ireland do not include the concept of food and savouries in their celebrations. They bang a piece of Christmas bread on the walls to chase any bad spirits out of their homes and have a fresh start with life.

6. In Greece, guests are served vasilopita cake bread in to which a coin has been baked and placed. The lucky person who finds the coin will enjoy unabated luck for the entire year. But Scandinavian countries prepare rice pudding at new years occasion one portion of which will have a peeled almond in it and who ever finds it can be assured of having a lucky spate throughout the year.

7. Doors and windows are usually kept open to just let in the freshness of the new year and let out the negativity of the past year.

8. Upstate New York, sell peppermint pigs to just bang it with a candy size hammer and eating a piece of it as it means good fortune for the whole year.

9. In Germany, a tradition is followed where lead is melted over a candle and placed in cold water. The shape that the lead settles in will reveal the kind of fortune you will have. If it settles into round shape, it represents good luck while sword shapes show risk in the venture you have taken up.

10. People of Japan celebrate it by having a dish made of long, buckwheat noodles. The noodles symbolize longevity, and resilience.

11. Turkey views Pomegranate as symbols of abundance and hence it is smashed at the doorstep. If it has scattered into several pieces, it means prosperity will be doubled. For a dash of extra luck, sprinkle salt in front of the door as it ushers in the required peace.

12. Puerto Rico people believe that throwing a bucket of water out of the window drives out evil spirits along with it., they also sprinkle sugar outside their homes to invite sweetness into their lives.

13. Scotland people treat their first guest whom they address as First footer, as important. They believe that only a tall dark man can protect them against Vikings and hence follow this tradition.

Saturday, December 31, 2022, 11:40 [IST]