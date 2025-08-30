NARI 2025 Data Reveals Safest Cities For Women, But Why Does Fear Still Shape Every Choice They Make?

Who Is Raj Begum? Kashmir’s First Female Voice Comes Back To Life In 'Songs of Paradise'

Every woman in India knows the quiet rituals of safety she performs daily-sending a text to say she's reached, clutching her keys between her fingers while walking at night, avoiding a lonely street even if it means taking the longer route home. Safety for women in India is not just a statistic, it's a lived experience shaped by fear, caution, and compromise.

The latest National Annual Report and Index on Women's Safety (NARI) 2025, released in Delhi by National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, lays bare this paradox. While data claims cities like Mumbai, Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, and Itanagar are among the safest, the lived reality is far more complex. Because for many women, safety exists only on paper, not in their lives.

1. Fear Shapes Choices Even In the "Safest" Cities In India

The NARI 2025 report surveyed 12,770 women across 31 cities and rated India's national safety score at 65 per cent. Six in ten women said they felt safe, while four in ten described themselves as "unsafe" or "not so safe."

This means that even in so-called "safe" cities, almost half the women live with constant fear. Cities may top rankings, but if a woman avoids certain areas at night or hesitates to take public transport alone, can they truly be called safe?

2. Safety Changes Between Day And Night

The contrast between safety in the day and at night is striking. While 86 per cent of women said they felt secure in schools and colleges during the day, that sense of assurance collapsed after dark. Streets, public transport, and recreational areas became danger zones after sunset.

This suggests that safety in Indian cities is conditional-dependent on time and place-forcing women to redesign their daily routines around invisible curfews.

3. Harassment, And Crime Records

Official records often underplay the scale of harassment women face. Seven per cent of respondents reported harassment in 2024, but the figure doubled to 14 per cent among women aged 18 to 24. Incidents ranged from catcalling and lewd comments to unwanted touching. Neighbourhoods (38 per cent) and public transport (29 per cent) were named as hotspots.

Yet only one in three women reported these experiences. With two-thirds staying silent, the NCRB data misses the bulk of everyday harassment, revealing a troubling trust gap.

4. The Trust Deficit With Authorities

Only 25 per cent of women expressed confidence that authorities would act effectively if they filed a complaint. While 69 per cent felt existing safety measures were "somewhat adequate," more than 30 per cent flagged serious gaps. This lack of trust forces women to rely on self-protection rather than institutional mechanisms.

In other words, women's safety often depends more on personal survival strategies than systemic safeguards.

5. Why Some Cities Do Better

Cities that ranked higher-like Mumbai, Kohima, and Aizawl-shared common factors such as stronger gender equity, community participation, women-friendly infrastructure, and more responsive policing. On the other hand, cities at the bottom of the index, including Patna, Jaipur, and Delhi, reflected weak institutional responses, patriarchal social norms, and poor urban infrastructure.

These findings underline that women's safety is not merely about law and order but about the cultural and structural environment of a city.

6. Beyond Law And Order: Redefining Safety

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar highlighted that women's safety cannot be seen only as a policing issue. It affects education, employment, health, and freedom of movement. She pointed to four dimensions of safety: physical, psychological, financial, and digital. The rise of cybercrime and data misuse now threatens women's security in the online space as much as harassment does on the streets.

The report acknowledged progress-such as women's helplines, CCTV coverage, and more women in police forces-but also emphasised that society as a whole must share responsibility. A safe city is one where women don't have to restrict themselves, because women limiting themselves holds back the nation's growth too.

While some cities show that stronger policies and inclusive urban planning can make women feel safer, the fact that 40 per cent of women still feel unsafe is a reminder that safety is not just a matter of statistics. Until women can move freely without redesigning their lives around fear, India's cities will remain "safe on paper but unsafe in reality."