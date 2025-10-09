Meet Sherry Sikandar Singh, The Woman Behind India’s Historic First Mrs. Universe Crown In 2025 Insync oi-Riny John

It's not every day that India makes history on a global stage, but October 8, 2025, was one of those days. Sherry Sikandar Singh, all the way from New Delhi, was crowned Mrs. Universe at the 48th edition of the pageant in Manila, Philippines. And yes, she's the first Indian ever to do so, a moment that has the whole country celebrating!

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/umbpageants/

From Mrs. India To The World

Sherry's journey started at home, where she first made her mark by winning Mrs. India through UMB Pageants. Rather than just looking glamorous on stage; she brought purpose, passion, and her signature grace with her. Whether it was speaking about women's empowerment or mental health awareness, Sherry stood out not just for her poise but for her heart.

The Woman Behind The Crown

Beyond the glitter and the sash, Sherry is a real go-getter from New Delhi who has been navigating the pageant circuit for years. Her family's background in business and her earlier pageant experiences have kept her in the public eye, but she's handled it all with confidence and focus. It's clear that her success didn't come overnight, it's been a blend of dedication, determination, and staying true to herself.

Controversies And Public Discussion

Every high-profile journey sparks conversations, and Sherry's has been no exception. Reports noted her participation in Mrs. Bharat Universe 2024 before representing Mrs. India Universe 2025, along with media discussions about financial contributions related to her pageant entry and her family's business dealings. These topics have been widely discussed, but they didn't stop her from making history as India's first Mrs. Universe.

A Night To Remember

When the final results were announced in Manila, the room lit up with excitement. Sherry walked away with the crown, and India got a historic first. But what made the night special wasn't just the crown, it was the confidence, charm, and authenticity she carried with her. Watching her on stage, you could see the years of hard work, the nerves, the rehearsals, and most importantly, her love for what she was representing.

A Moment Of National Pride

Sherry's win isn't just her personal victory; it's a moment that makes every Indian beam with pride. She's shown that talent, perseverance, and heart can put India on the global stage in a way that inspires millions, especially women dreaming big.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/umbpageants/

Being the first Mrs. Universe from India is not a mere title, it's a legacy in the making. Sherry has opened doors for future generations, proving that ambition, purpose, and resilience can truly make history. And if there's one thing we can all take from her journey, it's that no dream is too big if you're ready to work for it.