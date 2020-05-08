World Red Cross Day 2020: Know About The History And Significance Of This Day

ENGLISH

    World Red Cross Day is observed every year on 8 May to mark the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). He was born on 8 May 1828 and became a humanitarian, social activist and business. It was in the year 1863 when he established the ICRC in Geneva, Switzerland.

    Also read: Happy Birthday May Born: 12 Personality Traits About People Born In This Month

    Today we are here with some details about the day to help you in gaining its detailed information.

    History

    It was after World War I when the Red Cross was introduced at the 14th International Conference of the Red Cross. It was introduced as a contribution to the world's peace. However, the principles of the Red Cross Truce and Red Cross Crescent Movement were introduced at the 15th International Conference in Tokyo on the same date. The principles were then approved at the same conference.

    There are seven fundamental principles that were introduced and approved. They are as follows:

    1. Impartiality

    2. Humanity

    3. Independence

    4. Neutrality

    5. Voluntary

    6. Universality

    7. Unity

    Significance

    ● Red Cross society mostly focuses on collecting blood. For this, it encourages people to donate blood. They also organise various campaigns to spread awareness about the importance of blood donation.

    ● The main intention behind observing this day is to encourage humanitarian activities across the world.

    ● The day emphasises on protecting the lives and the dignity of those who are the victims of any armed conflicts. It also focuses on protecting the victims of any kind of violence.

    ● This day is observed to educate the youth and empower them to help in sustaining our generation.

    ● Red Cross society also helps in finding the missing families of people.

    ● It also provides health and social care along with first-aid, refugee services

      Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
