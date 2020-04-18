Just In
World Heritage Day 2020 Promotes Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility
Every year 18 April is observed as World Heritage Day to promote cultural heritage. For this, various activities and programmes are organised by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). Back in 1982, ICOMOS, decided that 18 April 2020 should be declared and observed as World Heritage Day. In 1983, this proposal was accepted by UNESCO in the 22nd General Conference. According to ICOMOS, the main intention behind celebrating this day is, "essential aspect is to mark this day so that it becomes not only a day to celebrate your National Heritage but also a day of International Solidarity in favour of strengthening and safeguarding Heritage world-wide."
So now let us go through some major details about this day.
Theme Of World Heritage Day 2020
The theme of this year is 'Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility'. As we know the world is facing a severe issue of coronavirus outbreak and therefore, the ICOMOS organisation has thought of celebrating the day through the internet. The intention behind celebrating this day via the internet is promoting global unity.
The organisation will be organising video conference calls, online lectures and will spread awareness through social media posts and campaigns. One can connect through podcasts and take the benefit of virtual tours through some famous heritage sites and monuments across the world.
People across the globe can share and explore various pictures and videos of the World Heritage sites from their respective countries.
Significance Of World Heritage Day
- The day is observed to spread awareness regarding the culture, heritage and history of monuments and sites.
- The day focuses on imparting knowledge related to heritage sites and their glorious past to the upcoming generations.
- It is intended to make them aware of why is it necessary to save the rich heritage across the globe.
- This year, professionals in each and every country will plan and organise events that will focus on educating the local communities, young generation and many others. They will show them how to use social media for promoting and safeguarding the heritage and culture.
- Therefore, this year's theme is more like an opportunity for preserving, safeguarding and conserving the various heritage sites and monuments.