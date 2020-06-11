World Day Against Child Labour: Quotes That Will Empower You Life oi-Prerna Aditi

In Oscar Wilde's words, 'the best way to make children good is to make them good'. But over the years, Child Labour has undoubtedly become one of the serious problems faced across the globe. There are a number of children across the world who are working at restaurants, dhaabas, mechanic shops, etc. to earn a livelihood for themselves and their families. They also work as domestic help in people's houses while some of them are forced into some illicit activities such as drug smuggling, prostitution and trafficking. To spread awareness about the bad impact of Child Labour, every year 12 June is observed as the World Day Against Child Labour.

It was in the year 2002, when the International Labour Organisation (ILO), a body of the United Nations (UN), declared 12 June as the World Day Against Child Labour. The intentions behind observing this day are to spread awareness about the need for abolishing Child Labour.

On this day, we are here with some quotes that will empower and motivate you for joining your hands in eradicating Child Labour. Scroll down to go through those quotes.

1. "There is no reason, there is no excuse. Child Labour his child abuse."

2. "Don't be wild, don't force work on any child. Stop Child Labour."

3. "Life of little ones are destroyed, when child labour is employed."

4. "Buildings are built on big lands but why work is done by tiny hands? Stop Child Labour"

5. "Child Labour is devastation. They should only concentrate on education."

6. "A child is meant to learn and not to earn. Save children by stopping Child Labour."

7. "Small hands can handle pens better. Join hands and lend your support to stop child labour."

8. "Child Labour can never be a solution to end poverty. It perpetuates unemployment, illiteracy

and other social problems."

9. "Don't ask children to hold tools. Instead, send them to schools."

10. "The hands which were meant to hold books and pens, are washing dishes and serving plates."