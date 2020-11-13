Children’s Day 2021: Know Why It Is Observed On 14 November Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 14 November 2021 is observed as Children's Day In India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. Fondly called 'Chacha Nehru', he was born on 14 November 1889. He was quite fond of children and used to spend a good time with them. It is due to Pandit Nehru's love and affection for children, his birthday is observed as Children's Day in India.

Why Children's Day Is Observed On 14 November

Earlier India celebrated Children's Day on 20 November along with other countries. The reason why India initially observed Children's Day on 20 November is due to the fact that the United Nations had passed a resolution to observe the day for children. The reason behind doing so was to encourage awareness, peace, welfare and togetherness for and among children.

It was in 1959 when India first observed Children's Day. Since Pandit Nehru loved to spend time with children and had immense affection towards them, after his death in 1964, the day was observed on 14 November. This was done to pay tribute to Pandit Nehru on his birth anniversary. The day is basically a token of love and affection for children.

Due to his love for children, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru established various educational institutes across the country. He had a vision to promote the welfare and development of children, especially youths and therefore, he established Indian Institute Of Technology (IITs) and many other prestigious educational institutes.

On this day, children are engaged in various games and meaningful activities. Several gifts, clothes, foods, study materials and other necessary items are distributed among the under privileged children.