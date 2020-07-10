7 Sure Ways To Decide Who You Can Trust Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Deciding whom to trust can be one of the most difficult decisions that one can make in his/her life. It is important to know the person before placing your trust in him/her. Otherwise, the consequences of trusting an unreliable man can result in heartbreak, abusive relationships, cheating and much more. But the question is how do we find a trustworthy person? Today we are, therefore, here with a list of questions that can help you in deciding whether or not you can trust a person.

1. Can You Depend On That Person?

This is one of the first questions that you need to ask yourself before you trust a person. It is important for you to analyse if you can depend on him/her. Will that person have your back when others are against you? If that person ever extends his/her helping hand towards you, then this shows that the person is a trustworthy one.

2. Does That Person Listen To You?

Pay attention to whether that person listens to you when you want yourself to be heard. Does he/she give you the attention and allows you to speak whatever you want to share. Or does that person always interrupts you while you are saying something quite important? Do you feel comfortable while communicating with him/her? If you don't feel comfortable and are unable to have an open conversation with that person, then it could be a red flag.

3. Does That Person Speak Truth?

Honesty is one of the most evident signs if a person is reliable and genuine or not. Before trusting anyone, it is important for you to ask yourself whether that person says the truth or not. Do you find that person telling blatant lies every now and then? Does that person tell lies to hide his/her fault? If yes, then trusting that person can put you in some unexpected problems.

4. Is That Person Selfless And Genuine?

Trusting a selfish and pretentious person can result in some severe issues. You may face many problems if you blindly trust a selfish person. This is because the person will never think about others, before saying or doing anything. He/she will always look forward to fulfilling self-interest and taking advantage of things.

5. Do You Find That Person Intimidating?

If a person doesn't make you feel comfortable and intimidates you all the time, then this could be a sign that he/she is not a trustworthy person. This is because you never feel comfortable sharing your thoughts and opinions with him/her. You may feel that the person isn't ready to understand or listen to you. Such a person can never win your confidence. Moreover, you can't be sure if that person is trustworthy or not.

6. Will That Person Help You In Tough Times?

There's an old saying, 'a friend in need is the friend indeed'. This is undoubtedly true. A person who doesn't help you in your tough times can never be a trustworthy person. Would you trust a person who left you to suffer alone during your tough times? It shows that the person isn't concerned about you and is least bothered about what you are going through in your life.

7. Does That Person Talk Behind People's Back?

If someone has the habit of speaking bad things about others behind their back, then trusting that person is not a good idea. This is because the person can then badmouth you as well. You may not know this, but it can be possible that he/she badmouths you when you are not around. Therefore, it is better that you do not trust such a person.