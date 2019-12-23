Viral: This Pup Plans A Prank For His Owner By Hiding Behind A Wall Life oi-Shivangi Karn

Are you looking out for the most adorable video on the internet today? Well, this pup pranking on a man video will surely bring a smile on your face and make you go aww. Netizens are still trying to get over this cutest video shared by a man named Dak on Twitter.

The video clip shared by a Twitter user Dak came with a caption, "I've never seen a puppy pull a prank before and this was too cute not to share". It shows how a cute little pup is trying to scare their owner who is coming up from the stairs. Firstly, two pups were waiting above the stairs and as soon as they saw their owner coming, one of them went inside while the other stood behind the wall quietly in an attempt to scare the man.

I’ve never seen a puppy pull a prank before and this was too cute not to share🐶 pic.twitter.com/HqCIIemwIy — Dak (@RidiculousDak) September 13, 2019

Wait! This is not the end of the video and there is more to this one. After the man reaches the top, the cute pup jumps on the man's feet with one leg and simultaneously stops back to see his reaction. This was the most adorable part of the video loved by millions of netizens. Here's how they are reacting to this viral post:

I didn’t know something like this was possible — Chris Stinchcomb (@cstinch42wn) September 14, 2019

It’s so cute because he already saw them lmao and they still tried to hide — Masterpiece🎨💕 (@kalahmcrae) September 14, 2019

The best part. Made me laugh so hard my wife came from another room to see what happened 😂 — Martí is tired (@PseudoHeuristic) September 15, 2019

Omgggg this is so cuteee😍😂😂

You also got to see this @DhwaniMehta31 — C h a r m e e ✒ (@charmee_MS) September 15, 2019

Oh my life that's awesome! 😂😂😂 — Philippa Hanna (@Philippahanna) September 15, 2019