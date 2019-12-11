ThisHappened2019: Most-Mentioned Politicians On Twitter In India

1. Smriti Z Irani: The actor turned politician was the most-mentioned women politician on Twitter. Smriti Irani is one of the Ministers of the Union Cabinet of India. She is handling the Ministry of Textiles and have been given additional responsibility as the Minister of Women and Child development. She is representing Amethi as the Member of Parliament (MP).

2. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: The grand-daughter and daughter of former Prime Ministers of India, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi respectively, Priyanka Gandhi stepped into politics in 2019 after being appointed as the Congress' General Secretary in charge of the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh.

3. Sushma Swaraj: Sushma Swaraj was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party who served as the Minister of External Affairs in India during the first Tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She passed away after having a cardiac arrest on 6 August 2019. She was quite popular among people and was loved by them.

4. Nirmala Sitharaman: She is currently serving as the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Since 2014, she is the member of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. She became the second female Defence Minister and Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi. This year she has become one of the most-mentioned women politicians In India on Twitter.

5. Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee is the current and the 8th Chief Minister of West Bengal. After separating from the Indian National Congress in 1998, she founded her All India Trinamool Congress party. In 2019, she became the most-mentioned women politician after the series of incidents that took place in West Bengal and also due to the 2019 Loksabha Election.

6. Priyanka Chaturvedi: She is an Indian Politician belonging to Shiv Sena, a political party formed and based in Maharashtra. She was also one of the spokespersons of the Indian National Congress.

7. Alka Lamba: Alka Lamba has been mentioned on Twitter in 2019 probably after her return to Indian National Congress from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). It is noteworthy to mention that she had left Congress in the year 2014 to join AAP. She was reportedly disqualified from the Delhi assembly by the Delhi speaker stating that she violated the rules of party change over.

8. Mayawati: The President of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was the seventh most-mentioned women politician on Twitter in India. Her party's main agenda is to uplift the socio-economic condition of people from the backward and scheduled caste and tribe. She was talked after her party agreed to have a coalition with her rival party during the 2019 Loksabha Election.

9. Mehbooba Mufti: Mehbooba Mufti the first and only woman Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir till date became the eight most-mentioned women politician in 2019 by Indians on Twitter probably after the abrogation of Article 370. Moreove, she was also talked due to her statements after the Pulwama attack and during the 2019 Loksabha Election.

10. Atishi: She is currently serving as the member of Political Affairs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is also an education activist. This year she became the tenth most-mentioned women politician in 2019 by Indians on Twitter, due to her statements during the Loksabha Elections. Most-Mentioned Men Politicians

1. Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the most-mentioned Indian politician in 2019 due a number of reasons such as the Loksabha Elections, his second victory in the Loksabha Elections, Pulwama Attack, the air-strike post Pulwama attack, his tour to US, abrogation of Article 370, due to the Triple Talaq bill and many more reasons.

2. Rahul Gandhi: After Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi was the second most-mentioned Indian politician on Twitter for many reasons. Some of them are his offbeat speeches and comments on the rival party, due to his defeat at Amethi and the resignation from the President of Indian National Congress.

3. Amit Shah: Home Minister Amit Shah has become the third most-mentioned Indian politician after his notable victory from Gandhi Nagar constituency in the Loksabha elections. Since 2014, he is serving as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is the member of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament from Gujarat.

4. Arvind Kejriwal: The seventh and current Chief Minister of Delhi was the fourth most-mentioned Indian politician due to his unusual comments and speeches and promotion of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Loksabha election. Also due to his schemes for women in Delhi he was quite discussed on the Twitter.

5. Yogi Adityanath: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was the fifth most-discussed Indian Politicians on Twitter due to the series of incidents that took place in the state and also due to his image among the people.

6. Piyush Goyal: The Minister of Railway and Commerce was the sixth most-mentioned politician on Twitter by Indians in 2019. He is the member of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and also the Deputy leader of Rajya Sabha. Recently, he was seen rushing towards Parliament for reaching the session on time.

7. Rajnath Singh: The former Home Minister, President of BJP and the current Defence Minister of India in the Modi Ministry, Rajnath Singh was mentioned on Twitter after the Pulwama Attack, for giving strong statements to Pakistan, performing Shastra Puja of Rafale (fighter jets) and due to many other reasons.

8. Akhilesh Yadav: The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav became the eight most-discussed politician on Twitter by Indians. It was due to the coalition with his rival party, due to party promotion during the Loksabha Elections and for many other reasons.

9. Gautam Gambhir: The former cricketer and the Member of Parliament from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir joined BJP in March 2019 in the Presence of senior leaders of BJP, Late Arun Jaitely and Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has also taken some measures to ensure women's safety in the East Delhi.