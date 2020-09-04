Teachers’ Day 2020: Heartfelt Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share On This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Teachers are no doubt one of the important people in one's life. They shape the life and future of kids and give them the strength to make their dreams come true. To honour and express gratitude to teachers across the world, people in India celebrate 5 September as Teachers' Day. he day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India who also happened to be a great teacher. His students started observing this day in his honour and memory.

On this Teachers' Day, here are some quotes, messages and wishes that you can share on this day with your teachers. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. "To the world you may be just a teacher, but to your students, you are a hero."

2. "Teachers who love teaching, teach their students to love learning."

3. "A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind and touches one's heart."

4. "There's no recipe to be a great teacher and this is what makes this profession so unique."

5. "Being a teacher is one of the biggest privileges and having one is the greatest blessing.

Happy teachers' day"

6. "A teacher's purpose is not to create students in his own image, but to develop students who can create their own image. Wish you a very Happy Teachers' Day."

7. "If there were no teachers, all other professions would not exist. Happy teachers' day to all the teachers out there."

8. "A teacher affects eternity. He can never tell where his influence stops. Happy teachers' day."

9. "Dear teachers, you have given us the reason to dream, hope to fly and determination to achieve our goals. Thank you for everything. Happy teachers' day."

10. "I may not say it always but I mean it whenever I say this. Thank you for everything that you have done for me. I wish you a Happy teachers' day."

11. "No words can express my gratitude to you. I am really thankful to God for blessing me with a teacher like you."

12. "It was your unsatisfiable passion for teaching and uncompromising ethics as a teacher, that shaped us what we are today! Happy teachers' day!"

13. "Thanks for being our safe zone, someone who tried to be our friend first and a teacher later! We all owe you so much! Happy teachers' day!"

14. "Teacher, you have shaped me to become the person I am today. I am forever grateful for everything you have for me! Happy teachers' day!"

15. "Being a teacher isn't like a 9 to 5 job, thanks for being available whenever we had a problem. Thanks for always making us feel that way! Happy teacher's day!"

16. "Thanks for being an excellent teacher who sacrificed who knows how many hours of sleep at night! We are indebted to have a guide like you in our life!"

17. "You taught us like a teacher, protected us like our parents and guided us like a mentor. You truly deserve this day so much. Happy teacher's day to my most beloved teacher!"

18. "Thank you for driving me to reach my potential and making me think beyond practical boundaries and helping me to do phenomenal things. I am thankful for everything, teacher!"

19. "The patience and sacrifices of our teachers should be celebrated every day. Not just one day in a year. I wish you all the best on this special occasion. You are my most favorite teacher!"

20. "You are not just a teacher, but a true inspiration to me. You did not just do your job, but a lot more than this. Thank you and have a wonderful Teacher's Day!"