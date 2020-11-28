Season's Greetings: Heartwarming Greetings And WhatsApp Messages For Family, Friends and Colleagues Life oi-Deepannita Das

The season of warmth, excitement, love and joy has finally arrived and what better way to celebrate the winter and holiday season than by sharing season's greetings? Be it Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year, the excitement that comes with these events is overwhelming.

Near or far, reach out to your loved ones to show your gratitude, generosity and love and this will surely make the cold days warm. You can certainly make these bright spots in your life more colourful and cheerful by sending the best Season's Greetings Messages on email, WhatsApp and other social media!

1. Let's start a beautiful friendship by throwing a snowball on your face. Happy Holidays!

2. Season's Greetings! Pause and Breathe. Let's take a moment to cherish and reflect on the wonder this time of the year brings.

3. Only a friend like you can beat the cold this year. Winter is more fun when you are around. Wishing you Happy Holidays and Season's Greetings!

4. Season's Greetings! Wishing you all the joy and happiness during the holidays and the whole year through.

5. Season's Greetings. Sending you big hugs to make you warm this winter!

6. Your love is like candlelight, it makes no sound at all, but softly and quietly gives itself away. Happy Holidays, Dear!

7. Season's Greetings! No matter what time of the year it is, only your presence gives them warm and festive touches. You always fill my heart with joy.

8. Season's Greetings! Your spirit is light, you make our days merry and bright. You are simply magical.

9. Season's Greetings! Let's get wrapped in the magic of this season and hold each other tight forever.

10. You are very special to me and I wonder if I can ever bottle up the magic of this season for you. Wishing you happy holidays and season's greetings!

11. With every season, instead of growing older we grow warmer. Hoping your heart is filled with joy through the holidays.

12. Season's Greetings! May you and family stay safe and make pleasant memories throughout the year.

13. Holiday Greetings! Have a great, happy and relaxed holiday season. We look forward to working with you next year.

14. May all joy belongs to you and you reach the pinnacle of success this year. Wishing you a great year ahead!

15. This winter is magical as you and it is waiting to unwrapped. Enjoy your holidays well. We will meet soon!