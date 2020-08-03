Sanskrit Diwas 2020: Some Lesser Known Facts That Will Make Every Indian Feel Proud Life oi-Prerna Aditi

If you think the Purnima tithi in the month of Shravan is all about Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima celebrations, then you may be wrong. Very few people know that the Shravan Purnima is also observed as the 'Sanskrit Diwas'. This year the date falls on 3 August 2020. It is also known as 'Viswa Samskrita Dinam'. The intention behind celebrating this day is to revive one of the oldest existing languages in the world.

International Tiger Day 2020: Some Lesser Known And Interesting Facts About Tigers

The organisation 'Samskrita Bharati' works on the revival of Sanskrit. In India, especially in Hindu mythology, the Sanskrit language has great significance. Most of the languages spoken in India have been derived from Sanskrit. We understand that you must be interested to know more about this day. Therefore, we are here with some facts related to this language that you may want to know. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Out of all the languages spoken in India, only Sanskrit is believed to be the one that has the capability to say something using minimum words.

2. Sanskrit is believed to have originated more than 3,500 years ago. The earliest forms of Sanskrit, also known as the Vedic Sanskrit came into existence approximately in the 1,500 B.C. More than 97% of all the languages in the world are directly or indirectly influenced by Sanskrit.

3. Believe it or not, Sanskrit is considered to be one of the most efficient languages for computers. This is because Sanskrit can aid in writing the algorithms in an easier way.

4. A department in NASA is conducting research on Sanskrit to understand how this language can help us in dealing with large computational and technical work.

5. Sanskrit is known to be the only language that has a treasure of synonyms for almost every word. For example, 'elephant' has nearly 100 synonyms.

6. 'Sudharma', a Sanskrit newspaper, was being published in the 1970s. At present, this newspaper is available but only online.

7. Prior to the Arab invasion, Sanskrit was the official national language of the Indian subcontinent.

8. Those who have any difficulty in speech undergo a therapy in which they are made to speak Sanskrit words. This is because Sanskrit helps in speech therapy.

9. A village named Mattur in Karnataka is quite popular for being the only village in the state where people speak Sanskrit.

10. Several universities across the world have dedicated courses for Sanskrit language and people consider it a language of the future.

11. Sanskrit has one of the most accurate phonetics. There are over 49 different sounds in Sanskrit that help in speaking distinct words.

12. Researchers have claimed that Sanskrit can help in improving the concentration level of students. They can improve and excel in maths and science, if they are able to read and write in Sanskrit on a daily basis.

Independence Day 2020: Forgotten Freedom Fighters Of India You Should Know About

13. According to NASA, Sanskrit is the most unambiguous language in the world. No other language is as accurate as Sanskrit. When we say unambiguous, we mean that a sentence or word in Sanskrit can't have more than one interpretation. Unlike Sanskrit, other languages can have more than one interpretation of the same word or sentence.