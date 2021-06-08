Just In
National Best Friends Day 2021: History And Significance Of This Day
Every year 8 June is observed as the National Best Friends Day in the United States. The day is observed to celebrate the bond people have with their best friends. After all, our friends are the ones who make our lives beautiful and colourful. Moreover, people believe that friends are no less than a family away from one's actual family. On this day people in the USA send various gifts and greeting cards to their best friends and express their gratitude for having a true friend.
This year we are here to tell you more about this day. Read on.
History
It was in 1935 when the Congress in the United States gathered. They then declared 8 June to be observed as National Best Friends Day. Since then every year people observe this day on 8 June. The day is observed in various countries across the globe. The celebration is quite popular among the younger generation as they look forward to spending this day with their respective best friends. However, different countries have their own way of observing this day.
Significance
- The day is observed to highlight the importance of having best friends in one's life.
- People share different quotes and wishes with their best friends.
- They share cakes and other bakery items with their best friends.
- Best friends are the ones who bring out the best in us and support us at every walk of life.
- Not only this, but people also observe this day to express their gratitude towards their best friends.