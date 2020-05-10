Mother’s Day 2020: Here’s The History And Significance About This Day

ENGLISH

    Every year the second Sunday in the month of May is observed as Mother's Day. This is the day dedicated to mothers and the amount of unconditional love they have for their children. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the bond that a mother and her child share. On this day, everyone tries to make their mothers feel happy and loved. They arrange a party and bring gifts for their mothers to celebrate the day in a memorable way. But do you know the history of this day?

    Mother's Day: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Send Your Mother

    Well, if you are unaware of it, then we are here with the history and significance of this day.

    History Of Mother's Day

    The origin of Mother's Day dates back to the early 1900s when a woman named Anna Jarvis in the US made efforts to dedicate a day for mothers across the world. It was in the year 1905 when Anna lost her mother.

    In 1908, she organised a prayer meeting for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. It is in this memorial only when Anna decided to dedicate a day for observing Mother's Day. But this was rejected in the same year by the US officials. But then the proposal was accepted in the year 1911 to express gratitude to mothers across the world.

    However, it was in the year 1914, when Woodrow Wilson, the President of the US declared the second Sunday in the month of May as Mother's Day. The day was also declared as a public holiday after the President signed a proclamation. Since then the day is celebrated as Mother's Day across the world.

    Significance Of Mother's Day

    • Mother's Day is observed as a day to recognise the love, care and sacrifice that mothers do for their child.
    • People around the world bring gifts and express their gratitude for the selfless love they have received from their mothers.
    • The day is a public holiday where people find ways to make this day a memorable one.
    • Various campaigns and lectures are demonstrated to make people aware of the importance of a mother in a child's life.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
