International Literacy Day 2020: History, Theme And Significance Of This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 8 September is observed as International Literacy Day. The day is observed with an aim to highlight the importance of literacy across the world. The day is celebrated with an aim to promote literacy and spread awareness about the importance of education. On International Literacy Day 2020, we are here to tell you more about this day.

History

It was in 1966 when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) during its 14th general conference decided to observe International Literacy Day on 8 September every year. The day was then observed to eradicate the illiteracy from the world. It was decided that efforts will be made to send more and more children to schools and aid them in receiving quality education.

According to a UN body there are over 773 million adults across the world who lack basic literacy. Not only this, but over 60.7 million children are either unable to afford going to school or are rare attendees.

Theme

Every year a separate theme is decided to observe the day and plan the celebration accordingly. The United Nations comes up with different themes depending upon the present scenario of the world and the environment. As we know, at present the world is fighting against COVID-19 and therefore, the theme for International Literacy Day 2020 is "Literacy Teaching And Learning In The Covid-19 Crisis And Beyond".

One cannot deny that the pandemic has disrupted society and has turned our lives upside-down. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, children are unable to attend their schools and colleges. This has affected the education of students to a great extent as the majority of the educational institutes have been shut down ever since the pandemic began.

Significance

The day is observed with an aim to combat the issue of illiteracy across the world and encourage people in receiving basic education.

This year proper plans and campaigns will be launched to ensure children aren't able to receive education.

This year's theme will focus on "the role of educators and changing pedagogies" owing to the fact that children across the world are taking online classes.