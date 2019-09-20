International Day Of Peace 2019: 10 Great Quotes About Peace By Famous People Life oi-Neha Ghosh

Since 1981, every year on 21 September, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world. The United Nations General Assembly declared this day as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and people.

The 2019 theme for International Day of Peace is 'Climate Action for Peace'. The aim is to throw light on the importance of combating climate change as a way to protect and promote peace all over the world.

History Of International Peace Day

In 1981, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution of the International Day of Peace to commemorate and strengthen the ideals of peace.

On 21 September 1982, the International Day of Peace was first observed. The theme was 'The Right to Peace of People'.

In 1983, the UN Secretary General announces a Culture of Peace, an initiative to unite the strengths of organisations, projects and people in order to make peace.

In the year 2001, Kofi Annan, the secretary-general of the United Nations drafted a message recognising the observance of International Day of Peace on 21 September.

In 2005, Kofi Annan called for the worldwide observance of a 22-hour cease-fire to mark the day as a day of non-violence.

In 2006, Kofi Annan rang the peace bell for the last time during his tenure in office.

In 2007, The UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon rang the peace bell at United Nations Headquarters in New York calling for a 24-hour cessation of hostilities and a minute of silence was observed around the world.

In 2009, the International Year of Reconciliation was announced to mark the day by distributing a number of white doves.

In 2010, the theme for International Day of Peace was 'Youth for Peace and Development'.

In 2011, the theme for International Day of Peace was 'Peace and Democracy: Make Your Voice Heard'.

In 2012, the theme was 'Sustainable Peace for a Sustainable Future'.

In 2013, the theme was 'Focus on Peace Education'.

In 2014, the theme was 'Right to Peace'.

In 2015, the theme was 'Partnerships for Peace - Dignity for All'

In 2016, the theme was 'The Sustainable Development Goals: Building Blocks for Peace'.

In 2017, the theme was 'Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All'.

In 2018, the theme was 'The Right to Peace - The Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70'.

On International Peace Day, here are some great quotes by some famous people.

"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding" - Albert Einstein

"Peace begins with a smile" - Mother Teresa

"Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures"- John F. Kennedy

"Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us, and the world will be as one" - John Lennon

"If you want peace, you don't talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies" - Desmond Tutu

"If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another" - Winston Churchill

"Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without" - Buddha

"It isn't enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it" - Eleanor Roosevelt

"We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves" - Dalai Lama

"If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other" - Mother Teresa

