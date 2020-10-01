Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Inspiring Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi That Will Empower You Life oi-Prerna Aditi

The name of Mahatma Gandhi needs an introduction. He was an Indian Lawyer, freedom fighter, social activist, politician and writer. He was born on 2 October 1869 as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Porbandar. He played a significant role in the freedom struggle of India. His efforts to empower and guide the youths of India paved a path of movements for civil rights and freedom across the world. Every year 2 October 2020, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to honour his contributions to India and the world.

On his birth anniversary, today we are here with some of his quotes that will inspire you in life.

1. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

2. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world.."

3. "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

4. "What you do says what is important to you. Action expresses priorities."

5. "Persistent questioning and healthy inquisitiveness are the first requisite for acquiring learning of any kind."

6. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

7. "If we want to reach real peace in this world, we should start educating the children."

8. "You can't change how people treat you or what they say about you. All you can do is change how you react to it."

9. "Relationships are based on four principles: respect, understanding, acceptance and appreciation."

10. "You must be the change, you want to see in the world."

11. "When you are right, you have no need to be angry. When you are wrong, you have no right to be angry."

12. "A man is nothing but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."

13. "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you. Then they fight you and you win."

14. "Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world but to change ourselves."

15. "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."