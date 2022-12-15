Inspirational Quotes By Sardar Vallabha Bhai Patel, The Iron Man Of India Life oi-Pundreeka Valli

The Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabha Bhai Patel was one of the prominent freedom fighter and a leader in the Indian National Congress. He played an indispensable role in the Indian Freedom Struggle, and grew in stature to become India's first Deputy Prime Minister and first Home Minister.

Despite his humble origins, he challenged his circumstances admirably and journeyed to England at the age of 36 to enrol at the Middle Temple Inn in London for his Law course. He was born on 31 October 1875 in Nadiad, Bombay Presidency, British India and died on 15 December 1950, at the age of 75 years in Bombay where he succumbed to heart attack.

After his return to India, he settled in Ahmedabad, and soon joined the bandwagon of the city's most successful barristers. After joining congress, he rose to the position of secretary of the Gujarat Sabha. After the signing of the Gandhi-Irwin Pact, Patel was elected president of Congress for its 1931 session (Karachi), and after Independence, he was elected as India's first Deputy Prime Minister.

He was appointed as the Home minister during the first anniversary of Independence. He also took charge of the States Department and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. He vowed to build the Somnath Temple, which was dilapidated beyond repair than on November 13. 1947.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel openly defended the cause of the Hindus. He was responsible for the accession of 565 princely states into the Union of India. Nehru invariably praised him and recognized him as the builder and consolidator of new India.'

Here are some of his famous quotes that spell inspiration, and patriotism and will keep you motivated for life. Read these enlightening quotes given below.

1. 'It is in my nature to be a friend of the friendless.'

2. 'Religion is a matter between the man and his Maker.'

3. 'Manpower without Unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.'

4. 'Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.'

5. 'Faith is of no avail in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work.'

6. 'Ours is a non-violent war, It is Dharma YUDDHA.'

7. There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls.

8. 'Caste, community will rapidly disappear. We have to speedily forget all these things. Such boundaries hamper our growth.'

9. 'It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to feel that his country is free and to defend its freedom is his duty.'

10. 'Even if we lose the wealth of thousands, and our life is sacrificed, we should keep smiling and be cheerful keeping our faith in God and Truth.'

11. Work is worship but laughter is life. Anyone who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life."

12. "My culture is agriculture."

13. "We worked hard to achieve our freedom; we shall have to strive harder to justify it".

14. 'Your goodness is an impediment in your way, so let your eyes be red with anger, and try to fight the injustice with a firm hand.'

Thursday, December 15, 2022