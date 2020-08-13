74th Independence Day 2020: Quotes By Some Freedom Fighters That Will Inspire You Life oi-Prerna Aditi

This year on 15 August, we will be celebrating 74th Independence Day. For every Indian, 15 August, is an important day as on this day, our country was declared an independent nation. We cannot deny that our brave freedom fighters fought a long battle to gain the independence of our country. They not only jumped into some revolutionary movements but also took bullets and underwent various tortures. They didn't think twice before laying down their lives for the sake of their motherland. One can never forget their sacrifice and their contribution to the freedom struggle against the British Raj.

On this Independence Day, we are here with quotes said by some of our brave freedom fighters. These quotes will remind you of their bravery, determination and sacrifice of our beloved motherland.

1. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will after his death, incarnate itself into a thousand lives." - Subhas Chandra Bose

2. "Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plow, out of the huts, cobblers and sweepers." - Swami Vivekananda

3. "Where the mind is without fear and head is held high, into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake." - Rabindranath Tagore

4. "The spirit, independence, let me share! Lord of the lion-heart, eagle-eye, Thy steps I follow with my bosom bare, nor heed the storm that howls along the sky."

5. "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is not harmonized and united properly, then it becomes the spiritual power." - Sardar Patel

6. "We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world." - Lal Bahadur Shashtri

7. "Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas." - Bhagat Singh

8. "As long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no use to you." - B.R Ambedkar

9. "Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and branches are swadeshi and boycott." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

10. "Even if I have to face deaths a thousand times for the sake of my motherland, I shall not be sorry. Oh, Lord! Grant me a hundred births in India. But grant me this too, that each time I may give up my life in the service of my motherland." - Ram Prasad Bismil

11. "My Nationalism, fierce though it is not exclusive, is not devised to harm any individual." - Mahatma Gandhi

12. "Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all." - Bhagat Singh